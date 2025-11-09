Firefighters tackled fires in beachside vegetation on Saturday night which spread from bonfires, and this one at the navigation beacon along Centennial Marine Drive, which was caused by fireworks. Photo / Supplied
What was looking like a near faultless Guy Fawkes week in Tairāwhiti was marred on Saturday night by beach bonfires left burning and a sizeable grass fire on Centennial Marine Drive.
Firefighters dealt with three bonfires that spread to vegetation and a grass fire started by fireworks.
“The first callcame in at around 10.30pm Saturday night,” Gisborne senior station officer Tim Lister said. “Bonfires that had spread to surrounding grass had to be put out.
“There was a grass fire by the green light navigation beacon, south of Pacific St, that spread to burn about 30m by 50m.
“It was started by fireworks near the roadside and spread towards the beach.”