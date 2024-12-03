There was a striking prevalence of pink at the Ashwood Park Racecourse at Makaraka as 450 people went through the gates, and most of them got into the pink and Christmas themes.

Gisborne Terrier Race Against Time committee member Jennie Law - one of a stalwart team of organisers - said the day was a huge success.

“It was wonderful to have such great support from the Gisborne community and sponsors who got behind this event,” Law said.

The dogs ran the same course as usual - flat classes and hurdles for terrier breeds.

Phil and Anita Croy donated a new trophy for tall terriers in memory of the late John “JK” Kirkpatrick.

Auctions were also held to boost the fundraising total.

Auctioneer Neville Clark took bids on items such as accommodation stays, ranging from farms to baches to a cottage stay in Taupō, along with an Eastwoodhill experience and a fly fishing trip to Ruakituri.

Bids went beyond the $1000 mark.

A silent auction allowed people to make bids on paper for items such as cricket bats signed by the Black Caps and White Ferns squads.

Breast cancer survivor and retired GP Dr Moira Cunningham spoke about her diagnosis and recovery, acknowledging how grateful she was for the care pack from the Gisborne Terrier Race Against Time charity, which she said felt like “a big hug”.

One race-goer said it had a “real Melbourne Cup race-day atmosphere”.

Racing was held on a straight in front of the main grandstand. People were able to bet purchased “funny money” on each of the finals - earning double their money back for first place or their money back for second.

The “funny money” could also be used in the final auction of the day.

The star of the show was a terrier called Rusty, who won every race he entered, including the champion of champions held at the end.

Rusty, owned by Brooke McKewan, also won last year’s event.

Rusty was top dog on the day, winning all of his races, including the champion of champions finale.

“The racing was a comedy show as the dogs chased a possum lure activated manually on a rope,” a race-goer said.

“A few dogs got to it before it reached the finish, one stubborn mutt refusing to release his grip on it. A couple of dogs got into a rumble. A lot of dogs stopped and went back to their owners or jumped out of the ring altogether.”

Lulu Parker provided the entertainment - singing a range of covers - and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick presented dog owners with prizes.

As is the case in many big race meetings, there was a Fashion in the Field competition.

Best dressed man went to Hamish Law, while best dog and owner was won by Kim Lechner. Best dressed woman was Philly Chrisp; Penny Hoogerbrug won best hat; the best dressed couple were Phil and Holly Evans; and best-dressed group went to Tony Wanoa and “Gangsta Centre”.

The Gisborne Terrier Racing Against Time committee gave a “a huge thanks” to LeaderBrand and other sponsors.

“And the day would not have been the same without Neville’s excellent commentary.”

The event was started in 2006 by the Gisborne Terrier Race Against Time charity and has become a popular annual day out.

It has raised more than $450,000 over the years.

The Gisborne Terrier Racing Against Time charity is an independent body which has no affiliation with the Cancer Society.

A previous version of this article said that money raised by the Gisborne Terrier Races went to the Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society. This was incorrect. The money raised goes to the Gisborne Terrier Race Against Time charity. The Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society holds its Relay for Life event on March 28-29. The error is regretted.

Hamish Law (left) won best dressed man and Ed Dutton was runner-up as judged by Lynn Broad (left) and Nicki Jefferd.

On your marks, get set ... the Gisborne Terrier Races 2024 at Ashwood Park, Makaraka.