Black Ferns player Kaipo Olsen-Baker on the charge against Canada at the 2024 Pacific Fours Series. New Zealand face Canada in Christchurch this weekend. Photo / New Zealand Rugby
Gisborne-raised rugby player Kaipo Olsen-Baker excited heading into Black Ferns tests.
Olsen-Baker, based in Christchurch with Matatū, is focusing on training and improvement in quest to make world cup squad.
She advises young women to surround themselves with like-minded people, love their work and have fun.
Gisborne-raised Kaipo Olsen-Baker went into the Black Ferns’ opening test of 2025 on Saturday excited about the year ahead and the prospect of making the New Zealand squad for the world cup in England.
She played all 80 minutes as New Zealand kicked off the Pacific Fours Series with a 38-12 win over Australia in Newcastle and retained the Laurie O’Reilly Cup played for between the transtasman rivals.
That done, the focus has quickly shifted to the Pacific Fours games against Canada and the United States.
The Black Ferns headed back to New Zealand to prepare for their round 2 match against Canada in Christchurch on Saturday.
No 8 Olsen Baker said the focus would “definitely be on the game review” and she was looking forward to the next match, which will be her 11th test after debuting in 2022.
It’s a return “home” of sorts for Olsen-Baker, as she is based in Christchurch, where she plays for Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition. Matatū lost 26-19 to the Blues in the grand final at Eden Park last month.
For Olsen-Baker, the game is about basics – from training to game day itself.
The 2024 Black Ferns Player of the Year and Super Aupiki Player of the Year finalist says she trains how she plays.
The 23-year-old is constantly looking to develop her skillset, with the Women’s World Cup in England later this year being a huge motivator.
“I’ve grown so much, I’ve learned so much from the coaching staff, improving my game.
“It would be super cool to make the World Cup.”
Having shifted from Palmerston North to Christchurch last year, it did not take her long to adjust.
“It’s not much of a difference,” she said of the weather compared to the North Island, noting she had not experienced the extremely cold southern winters just yet.
She did miss the Gisborne weather, she said.
She said she did not return to Gisborne as often as she liked, usually during Christmas and New Year, mixing socialising with her gym and fitness regime.
“It’s all about balance and having fun with friends. Balance is key.”
Olsen-Baker is Ngāti Porou. Her family originates from the East Coast settlement of Rangitukia, although she and her sisters – Te Uarangi and Te Mai Ora, also talented rugby players – grew up and schooled in Gisborne.
Their parents are former Pirates and Horouta rugby man Jason Baker and netballer Gabe Olsen, who played goal shoot and goal-attack for several Gisborne and East Coast club sides.
The Olsen-Baker sisters attended Awapuni School and Gisborne Intermediate School.
Kaipo went to Gisborne Girls’ High before shifting to character school Manukura in Palmerston North and playing sevens and 15s rugby.
When asked what advice she had for other young women who might wish to follow in her footsteps, Olsen-Baker said: “I would tell my old self to surround yourself with those that have the same goals. Love what what you’re doing.