No 8 Olsen Baker said the focus would “definitely be on the game review” and she was looking forward to the next match, which will be her 11th test after debuting in 2022.

It’s a return “home” of sorts for Olsen-Baker, as she is based in Christchurch, where she plays for Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition. Matatū lost 26-19 to the Blues in the grand final at Eden Park last month.

For Olsen-Baker, the game is about basics – from training to game day itself.

The 2024 Black Ferns Player of the Year and Super Aupiki Player of the Year finalist says she trains how she plays.

“Don’t over-think it.”

The 23-year-old is constantly looking to develop her skillset, with the Women’s World Cup in England later this year being a huge motivator.

“I’ve grown so much, I’ve learned so much from the coaching staff, improving my game.

“It would be super cool to make the World Cup.”

Having shifted from Palmerston North to Christchurch last year, it did not take her long to adjust.

“It’s not much of a difference,” she said of the weather compared to the North Island, noting she had not experienced the extremely cold southern winters just yet.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker is aiming to make the New Zealand squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup in England later this year. Photo / New Zealand Rugby

She did miss the Gisborne weather, she said.

She said she did not return to Gisborne as often as she liked, usually during Christmas and New Year, mixing socialising with her gym and fitness regime.

“It’s all about balance and having fun with friends. Balance is key.”

Olsen-Baker is Ngāti Porou. Her family originates from the East Coast settlement of Rangitukia, although she and her sisters – Te Uarangi and Te Mai Ora, also talented rugby players – grew up and schooled in Gisborne.

Their parents are former Pirates and Horouta rugby man Jason Baker and netballer Gabe Olsen, who played goal shoot and goal-attack for several Gisborne and East Coast club sides.

The Olsen-Baker sisters attended Awapuni School and Gisborne Intermediate School.

Kaipo went to Gisborne Girls’ High before shifting to character school Manukura in Palmerston North and playing sevens and 15s rugby.

When asked what advice she had for other young women who might wish to follow in her footsteps, Olsen-Baker said: “I would tell my old self to surround yourself with those that have the same goals. Love what what you’re doing.

“Have fun and take every opportunity.”