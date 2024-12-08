Eligible shareholders subscribed for an additional 47,119,179 new shares, including oversubscriptions.
Naske said over the next period it would need more money and that would come from the Gisborne manufacturing facility sale, increased sales across the four revenue streams, or another capital raise down the track.
“But for now we are happy,” he said. This doesn’t mean Rua Bioscience is stopping operating.”
Naske said its short-term goal was getting sales up in the four markets – New Zealand, Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom.
The next major milestone for Rua Bio is getting the company to “cashflow, break-even”, which Naske said was probably 18 months away.
“We now know that we are going to make that in terms of the products in the market and growing the sale.”
Rua Bioscience would be around for 100 years, Naske said.
“No one can predict the future, but we have a team aboard and kaupapa that we are all about surviving and being around for the community. We are here for the long term.
“We will be around. We have to, so we will have to adjust and be flexible and adaptable, and that’s how we approach business.”
Naske said it was a tough environment for medicinal cannabis, but Rua Bio’s strategy was “pretty solid” and it was executing on that strategy and growing.