Gisborne Herald / News

Richard O’Brien’s new musical, The Kingdom of Bling, premieres in Gisborne

By Kim Parkinson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Satirical musical The Kingdom of Bling by Richard O'Brien (pictured), is being staged at the War Memorial Theatre on October 29 as part of his nationwide The Celebration of Kindness Tour.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien’s Celebration of Kindness world premiere tour, featuring his new satirical musical, The Kingdom of Bling, comes to Gisborne next week.

The show will be staged at the War Memorial Theatre on Tuesday, October 29.

The Kingdom of Bling stars O’Brien himself as The Narrator, alongside what is being described as “an extraordinary ensemble cast”.

It is a “cautionary tale” with “the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror” while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious The He.

It is set in the style of a radio play in “a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide. A time when kindness had been demonised while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided”.

The musical is backed by a rock band belting out original songs “in a style that made Rocky Horror such a blast”.

As a bonus, The Kingdom of Bling will feature a second act – a Q&A session with O’Brien talking about his life, The Rocky Horror Show, theatre and inspiration for his latest project.

O’Brien is donating 100% of all royalties from The Kingdom of Bling to the Starship Children’s Hospital in perpetuity.

Tickets are available through Ticketek New Zealand.

