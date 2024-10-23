Satirical musical The Kingdom of Bling by Richard O'Brien (pictured), is being staged at the War Memorial Theatre on October 29 as part of his nationwide The Celebration of Kindness Tour.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien’s Celebration of Kindness world premiere tour, featuring his new satirical musical, The Kingdom of Bling, comes to Gisborne next week.

The show will be staged at the War Memorial Theatre on Tuesday, October 29.

The Kingdom of Bling stars O’Brien himself as The Narrator, alongside what is being described as “an extraordinary ensemble cast”.

It is a “cautionary tale” with “the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror” while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious The He.

It is set in the style of a radio play in “a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide. A time when kindness had been demonised while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided”.