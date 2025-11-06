Gavin MacLean says Musical Theatre Gisborne's production of Les Misérables "must be the biggest theatre event in Gisborne, by Gisborne, since the demise of the opera house 60 years ago". Photo / Stephen Jones Photography

The production of Les Misérables by Music Theatre Gisborne is dazzling - dramatically, musically, and most of all visually.

What a thrill to see our grand stage dressed to its full depth and height, and even with a paved ground, in what must be the biggest theatre event in Gisborne, by Gisborne, since the demise of the opera house 60 years ago.

It is enabled by massive hired scenic structures, with superb lighting design by director John Drummond, providing imposing Parisian settings and action possibilities for the talented, energetic cast.

This musical is a model of distillation, capturing the essence of Victor Hugo’s great novel of a century before in clear, simple lyrics and haunting melodies, by turns rousing and tender.

To relate such a detailed story, it is necessarily bitsy, especially in the first half, but the changes of scene are slick and ingenious, punctuated by vivid chorus scenes and special effects ... from the collapsing horse-drawn wagon to Javert’s plunge to his death.