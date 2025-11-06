It all comes to a climax in the famous barricade scene, which, with the help of mechanical scenery and the revolving stage, could not, it seems, be better executed.
The pathos of the entire cast at Eponine’s death, an inspired precursor to the drama that follows, was achingly poignant.
Drummond’s skill, inventiveness and artistry are paramount. The show is long, with many challenges, and I found myself enjoying every moment, whether for humour, lighting effects, chorus grouping, costume and colour, or the flow, smooth or contrasting from one to the next, as in the transition from reds in the students’ rousing pub scene to a dreamlike blue wash for the meeting of Marius and Cosette.
For such a complex show, the highest praise should go to the invisibles, backstage, front of house, constructing, organising, supporting.
According to the programme, these number roughly 120, backing the 40-strong visible cast.
Besides the director, the others in the creative team, vocal director Elizabeth Raines, choreographer Nadine Proctor, and production manager and sound designer Scott McSloy and production designer Allan Lees, have ensured an excellent combined result.
Finally, the principals. So many, all so effective. Tahi Paenga, a sympathetic Jean Valjean, with a versatile voice and a truly haunting rendition of the great song Bring Him Home; his antagonist Javert, commandingly acted and passionately sung by the rich voice of Alex Raines; the youthful innocence of Cosette via Charlotte Muir’s effortless soprano; Andrew Stevens’ unctuous, undulating comic landlord Thenardier, aided and abetted by a grasping, cackling spouse in Heidi Rice; the several players of the urchin boy and young Cosette, both great hits with the audience.
Teddy Grant is a convincing Marius, Grace O’Connor a suitably vulnerable Eponine, Cristie Feyen sings a most tender I Dreamed a Dream, Michael Costello plays the bishop to the manner born, and the powerful baritone of Carlos Latu is a real find for the role of Enjolras, the leader of the revolution. Many ensemble members play cameo roles equally capably.
This is an amazing music production. See it if you possibly can.
- Musical Theatre Gisborne’s production of Les Misérables is running to November 15 (at 7pm bar Sunday which is a 1.30pm matinee; no Monday performance) at the War Memorial Theatre. Book tickets at iSite in Grey St or online via Ticketek.