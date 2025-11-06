Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Review: Musical Theatre Gisborne’s Les Misérables dazzles

Gavin Maclean
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gavin MacLean says Musical Theatre Gisborne's production of Les Misérables "must be the biggest theatre event in Gisborne, by Gisborne, since the demise of the opera house 60 years ago". Photo / Stephen Jones Photography

Gavin MacLean says Musical Theatre Gisborne's production of Les Misérables "must be the biggest theatre event in Gisborne, by Gisborne, since the demise of the opera house 60 years ago". Photo / Stephen Jones Photography

The production of Les Misérables by Music Theatre Gisborne is dazzling - dramatically, musically, and most of all visually.

What a thrill to see our grand stage dressed to its full depth and height, and even with a paved ground, in what must be the biggest theatre event in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save