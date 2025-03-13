West seems very much at home on the stage, delivering her lines with confidence and engaging well with the audience.

It is here they meet a Tin Lion (Mia Akbar), who roars and squeaks and are warned to watch out for trouser robbers, who can sneak up when you least expect it.

The next to help the children on their quest to find their lost cow is Mudwiggle the worm, played by Hendrix Boyce, who helps them swim across a treacherous river.

Apple Tree (Eilidh Green), formerly a policeman who was put under a spell by Badjelly, provides sustenance to the starving youngsters.

Worth noting is the clever use of two black umbrellas painted as apple trees by the late Norm MacLean for an earlier production of the play.

A mouse called Dinglemouse (Claire Sutherland) becomes the children’s saviour when they are captured and about to be made into “boy and girl soup”.

It is he who helps them escape with the help of Jim the Eagle played by Liz Cutts, who brings her character to life beautifully and commands the stage as an eagle should.

Ben Sutherland gets plenty of laughs as the dopey and mistreated Dulboot the Giant.

The colourful and imaginative costuming by Julie McPhail and striking set design, painting and construction by Graeme Nicoll elevate the production.

Badjelly the Witch is a wonderful introduction to the theatre for children who haven’t been before.

Children love watching other children on the stage and judging from the response of the young audience in the theatre, Badjelly is still as entertaining as ever.

It will also bring back fond memories for an adult audience who can rekindle the joy of the much-loved book.

Director Jill White has ensured her young cast are loving every minute of their stage experience, teaming them up with well-known local thespians who can mentor and inspire them.

The young cast should remember that everything needs to be a little larger than life on stage and not be afraid to speak louder and look their audience in the eye.

As their confidence grows, this play is only going to get better with every performance.

The reviewer attended the dress rehearsal of Badjelly The Witch.

The details:

Badjelly The Witch

March 14-22

Unity Theatre, Gisborne. 209 Ormond Rd.

Matinee and evening performances.