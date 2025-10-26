Gusta the kitten has gone to a loving home after being found with terrible injuries at a rural property.

A “loving” kitten that survived shocking injuries likely caused by moving machinery on a rural property has found a home, according to the SPCA.

Gisborne SPCA centre manager Kayla Newman said Gusta was discovered at Patutahi in a terrible state and would need time to fully recover.

“He was found on a rural property in Patutahi as an injured stray,” Newman said.

“We believe he’s still young ... approximately six months. He has a long road ahead for his recovery, but he’s doing amazingly well and is in great spirits.”

“We can’t be sure, but we think his injury might have been caused from moving machinery ... so we ask people to check in and around their vehicles for animals, as they can often sit or hide underneath them.