“I’d say that was a big draw for me – the surf and the culture.”
The level of tourism in Hawaii could be “suffocating at times”, and she enjoyed quieter beaches and a “beautiful and welcoming” community in Gisborne.
Moore said working remotely could be isolating, and recommended anyone looking to move to Gisborne for remote work to find ways to get involved in the community and “give back”.
“A really cool thing about moving to Gisborne is the community is so amazing and there are so many volunteer opportunities here,” she said.
“That’s something I’ve put a lot of my energy into on top of working remote – finding these opportunities and ways to get involved in the community so you are giving back in a sense since you are not working for local companies.”
Tairāwhiti has also drawn in people from other parts of New Zealand to live and work remotely.
“I have editing software on my MacBook and footage and cuts are so easy to send back and forth with my Auckland-based editors.
“Zoom has become such a normal part of general work life now, so it doesn’t really matter if I am not in Auckland a lot of the time. And with flights only an hour, it’s pretty easy to commute when I need to.
“When I have to be away a lot, it can be exhausting, but every time I catch a glimpse of Wainui Beach on my drive home from the airport, I feel an instant wave of joy that this is where I live.”
Trust Tairāwhiti chief executive Doug Jones, in a statement, said Gisborne’s natural beauty and relaxed pace made it the perfect destination for digital nomads.
“Within five to 10 minutes of the city centre, we have world-class surf beaches, stunning hiking trails and a diverse range of eateries and wineries.
“Anyone who lives in Tairāwhiti Gisborne knows our place is one of New Zealand’s best-kept secrets, and this campaign is about sharing that secret with international travellers who can stay longer in our region, encouraging them to work from here for a while and be part of our growing community”.