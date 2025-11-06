Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Remembrance Day: Gisborne marks 80 years since World War 2 end with tribute to Navy veteran

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Royal New Zealand Navy World War II veteran Ken Gordon, pictured with a framed letter he received from King Charles this year, will be honoured at Sunday's Combined Services Remembrance Day service.

Sunday’s Combined Services Remembrance Day service in Gisborne will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and honour veterans such as “living legend” Ken Gordon.

The WWII Royal New Zealand Navy veteran, aged 98, will be present with daughter Fiona and son Alister at the service

