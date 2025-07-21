Bayley said in the past this stretch of road had to close during heavy weather events because the area was prone to flooding.

“These closures create disruption for communities and the flow of freight, as well as causing safety risks for emergency services.

“To reduce the risk of future flooding, we’re raising the highway and upgrading drainage, making it stronger, safer and more reliable for everyday travel and emergency response.

“The Hakanui Straight project spans a vital link for freight between Bay of Plenty and the East Coast, and ensuring its resilience is essential for businesses, residents, and regional connectivity.”

The improvements being made are particularly significant for Te Karaka residents, who suffered severe flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle when water breached the stopbanks of the Waipaoa River.

In the early hours of February 14, 2023, around 500 residents evacuated to surrounding hills, watching as the floodwaters overtook their homes, workplaces and marae.

Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki kaitiaki Pimia Wehi said working with Trec throughout the design process had been crucial in ensuring the upgrade met the community’s needs.

“This is a huge step forward for Te Karaka, Puha and Whatatutu.

“The devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle is still fresh in our minds as families lost their homes, businesses were destroyed and many of us were stranded without communication for more than a day,” Pimia Wehi said.

“Seeing this work begin is a relief. It means our people will have better access to emergency routes and won’t have to face being completely cut off again.”

Bayley said early enabling work, such as the site office establishment, fencing and services relocation, was expected to begin this week, weather permitting.

“Road users aren’t likely to notice too much activity until the physical work begins, which is expected next month.

“At that stage, short traffic delays are expected while crews carry out the upgrades.

“Traffic will be managed by closing the road shoulder during early works, followed by one-lane closures with stop/go to maintain two-way traffic during major works with reduced speed limits along the work site.

“Please drive to the conditions and be aware of the increased truck movements and trucks crossing the road.”

About the name Hakanui Straight

The project name is Hakanui Straight but was formerly Nesbitt’s Dip.

The change has been requested by hapū and iwi representatives as the name reflects the area’s cultural and historical significance.

The Hakanui Stream was important for local food gathering, mahinga kai and as a travel route for waka.

With the road being elevated to ensure safer and quicker evacuations during floods, Straight (rather than Dip), embodies strength, directness and a clear path forward.

For more updates, go to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/transport-rebuild-east-coast/trec-tairawhiti-recovery/sh2/