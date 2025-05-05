“YMP had a strong match,” said Tupara, who is also the Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman.

“YMP got out to a four-goal lead in the first quarter, but Waituhi were the only scorers in the second period.

“As the game went on, YMP continued to create opportunities, which they scored off.

“Tamanay [Tuhou] and Chris [Fox] showed why they have previously won the PBHA top goal-scorer award.

“Waituhi executed their chances well.”

Traktion’s 6-2 win was built on a hat-trick to Anthony Boyder.

Matt King, Josh Lardelli and Peter Kapene chimed in with goals.

Hanoa Morete scored for the Masters.

“Both teams created opportunities to score. However, the speed and youth of Traktion proved too much for their clubmates.

“Traktion looked sharp throughout the game,” Tupara said.

“The Masters were pleased, though, to get one of their own in the net, courtesy of a Hanoa Morete penalty corner hit.”

In the women’s competition, Ngatapa got their account under way with a 3-0 win over arch-rivals LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

The Ngatapa goals were scored by Kate Pahina, Briar Robb and Mackenzie Cassie.

“It was a close game right to the final quarter,” Tupara said.

All three Ngatapa goals were scored in the final period of the game.

“There were a lot of scoring opportunities for both teams, but Ngatapa proved they had a bit more in the tank towards the end of the game.”

GMC Green accounted for clubmates GMC Kowhai 4-0.

The goals were shared around, with Tori Wharepapa, Jade Stacey, Chloe Kapene and Charlie Brown all finding the back of the net.

“The game was closer than expected.

“GMC Kowhai did really well to keep their clubmates to only four goals,” Tupara said.

“The Green Machine dominated the game, but Kowhai did a lot of great defending and even had some chances of their own at the scoring end.”