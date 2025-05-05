Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Reigning champions send strong message in start of Gisborne club hockey

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

YMP sharpshooter Tamanay Tuhou (right) got his scoring tally for 2025 off to a good start with a hat-trick against Waituhi on Saturday. He is pictured contesting the ball with Waituhi's Ethan Rogers in a match last year. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP sharpshooter Tamanay Tuhou (right) got his scoring tally for 2025 off to a good start with a hat-trick against Waituhi on Saturday. He is pictured contesting the ball with Waituhi's Ethan Rogers in a match last year. Photo / Paul Rickard

The reigning champions made loud and clear statements of intent on the opening weekend of Poverty Bay senior club hockey.

Laidlaw YMP men and GMC Green women posted solid victories, along with title-chasing Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion and PGG Wrightson Ngatapa on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday.

YMP romped to a 10-2 victory over Waituhi - continuing from where they left off in a dominant 2024 season.

Tamanay Tuhou and Chris Fox scored hat-tricks, Kohere Tupara a double and James Torrie and Matty Waikari also got on the scoresheet.

Troy Wharepapa and Riwai Johnstone replied for Waituhi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“YMP had a strong match,” said Tupara, who is also the Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman.

“YMP got out to a four-goal lead in the first quarter, but Waituhi were the only scorers in the second period.

“As the game went on, YMP continued to create opportunities, which they scored off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Tamanay [Tuhou] and Chris [Fox] showed why they have previously won the PBHA top goal-scorer award.

“Waituhi executed their chances well.”

Traktion’s 6-2 win was built on a hat-trick to Anthony Boyder.

Matt King, Josh Lardelli and Peter Kapene chimed in with goals.

Hanoa Morete scored for the Masters.

“Both teams created opportunities to score. However, the speed and youth of Traktion proved too much for their clubmates.

“Traktion looked sharp throughout the game,” Tupara said.

“The Masters were pleased, though, to get one of their own in the net, courtesy of a Hanoa Morete penalty corner hit.”

In the women’s competition, Ngatapa got their account under way with a 3-0 win over arch-rivals LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

The Ngatapa goals were scored by Kate Pahina, Briar Robb and Mackenzie Cassie.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was a close game right to the final quarter,” Tupara said.

All three Ngatapa goals were scored in the final period of the game.

“There were a lot of scoring opportunities for both teams, but Ngatapa proved they had a bit more in the tank towards the end of the game.”

GMC Green accounted for clubmates GMC Kowhai 4-0.

The goals were shared around, with Tori Wharepapa, Jade Stacey, Chloe Kapene and Charlie Brown all finding the back of the net.

“The game was closer than expected.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“GMC Kowhai did really well to keep their clubmates to only four goals,” Tupara said.

“The Green Machine dominated the game, but Kowhai did a lot of great defending and even had some chances of their own at the scoring end.”

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald