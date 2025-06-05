Rapid Relief Team volunteers in Gisborne prepare meals for hospital staff in appreciation of the work done by nurses and others in the public health system. Photo / Supplied

Volunteers with the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) branch based in Gisborne showed their appreciation for the hard work of Gisborne Hospital staff by putting on a free lunch for them.

RRT Gisborne leader Clarke Judd and 17 volunteers showed their “care and compassion” and cooking skills with a monster feed of 550 RRT burger meals, 300 sausages with bread, coffee, tea, water and fruit at the hospital last week.

The occasion was to mark International Nurses Day earlier in May.

“Our mission is still the same, supporting communities in need, emergency services and hospital staff,” Judd said.

“We are aware and thankful of the magnificent work performed by nurses and other Gisborne Hospital staff,