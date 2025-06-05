Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Rapid Relief Team volunteers serve 550 meals to Gisborne Hospital staff

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Rapid Relief Team volunteers in Gisborne prepare meals for hospital staff in appreciation of the work done by nurses and others in the public health system. Photo / Supplied

Rapid Relief Team volunteers in Gisborne prepare meals for hospital staff in appreciation of the work done by nurses and others in the public health system. Photo / Supplied

Volunteers with the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) branch based in Gisborne showed their appreciation for the hard work of Gisborne Hospital staff by putting on a free lunch for them.

RRT Gisborne leader Clarke Judd and 17 volunteers showed their “care and compassion” and cooking skills with a monster feed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald