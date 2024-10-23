It achieved a pre-tax profit of $4.4 million, which exceeded last year’s record of $3.4m.

Gaddum said QRS was proud to match its largest-ever distribution payment to the council.

“We understand the positive impact this contribution has on our community.”

QRS was in the right place at the right time and equipped with the right people to help after the severe weather challenges the district faced, he said.

“QRS was paramount to the district’s response and recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, and the flooding event along the north-western side of Wairoa in June this year.”

QRS had advanced from being a civil construction and roading company, into a cornerstone presence in the community, he said.

“QRS was in the process of growing its operational strength and service to meet the needs of the district even before the weather events.”

QRS has added concrete batching, temporary traffic management, bitumen spraying, and more recently, concrete aggregate extraction to its capabilities in the past three years.

“We’re proud to be fundamental to our district’s economy and to the repair work still going on,” Gaddum said.

Chief executive Jeremy Harker said staff had increased from 90 to 134 “meaning families in our region can thrive thanks to a secure, regular income”.

Harker said QRS had increased its training expenditure by 41% from $237,000 to $335,000, reflecting its commitment to staff development.

This month QRS was announced as a finalist in two Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Award categories: Outstanding Social Impact, and Resilient Business.

The company is also vying for two Civil Contractor NZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast construction awards. Winners at both events will be announced next month.