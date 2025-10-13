A special feature of the Spring Show this week happens Friday afternoon and evening when 15 bull riders vie for places in the New Zealand team. The bone-jarring action happens in a specially constructed arena put up at the weekend. Photo / Supplied
Preparations have gathered momentum for the Spring Show at the Showgrounds Park later this week, which will celebrate 150 years of the Poverty Bay A&P Association.
Marquees have gone up, stall holders have been moving onto their sites, and a major working bee was held over the weekend.
Otherworking bees will take place throughout the week as the showjumping arena is constructed, and the association volunteers make all the finishing touches.
Association general manager Lana Davy said the preparations have been going smoothly.