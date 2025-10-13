Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Promising weather outlook for 150th anniversary of Poverty Bay A&P show this week

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A special feature of the Spring Show this week happens Friday afternoon and evening when 15 bull riders vie for places in the New Zealand team. The bone-jarring action happens in a specially constructed arena put up at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A special feature of the Spring Show this week happens Friday afternoon and evening when 15 bull riders vie for places in the New Zealand team. The bone-jarring action happens in a specially constructed arena put up at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Preparations have gathered momentum for the Spring Show at the Showgrounds Park later this week, which will celebrate 150 years of the Poverty Bay A&P Association.

Marquees have gone up, stall holders have been moving onto their sites, and a major working bee was held over the weekend.

The marquees have been going up steadily out at the showgrounds as preparations continue for the Spring Show. Photo / Murray Robertson
The marquees have been going up steadily out at the showgrounds as preparations continue for the Spring Show. Photo / Murray Robertson

Other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save