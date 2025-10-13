“The grounds look great, and the fine weather forecast for Friday and Saturday is exciting.”

The current forecast is for northwesterly winds and fine weather, and temperatures of 20C to 22C both days, according to MetService.

The sideshow section of the Show will be put together over the next two days. Photo / Murray Robertson

“The Mahons have arrived on site and their sideshow preparations continue,” Davy said.

The arena went up over the weekend for the Pro Bull Riding event, to be staged on Friday.

The arena has been put up in the area used by the equestrian fraternity for their warm-ups, opposite the Riding Club for the Disabled. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s top bull riding talent will vie for places in the Kiwi team to take on the Aussies in the new Tasman Cup event later this year.

Gisborne’s Fraser Babbington, a professional bull rider, has been the driving force behind it.

There will be 15 riders in action from 5pm on Friday in the arena built opposite the RDA at the Showgrounds Park.

It will be preceded by the Mokairau Hereford “Bullarama”.

The show starts for the dog trial fraternity on Wednesday morning with the first of 191 runs in the Tux yarding challenge.

They will set up their competition arena at the rear of the Showgrounds Park today.

The big equestrian competition starts on Thursday.