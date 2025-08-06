It's all go as Poverty Bay A&P Association builds towards its 150th anniversary Spring Show in October. Photo / Ben Cowper

Preparations for Gisborne’s 150th anniversary Spring Show well under way

It's all go as Poverty Bay A&P Association builds towards its 150th anniversary Spring Show in October. Photo / Ben Cowper

Exhibitor packs and most schedules for the competition side of the Poverty Bay A&P Association’s 150th anniversary Spring Show in mid-October have gone out.

Organisers are predicting it will be “the biggest Spring Show yet”.

The main two days of the show are on October 17 and 18.

Sheep dog trials start on October 15 and the equestrian events get under way the following day.

New Zealand representative Leo Jecentho (Waikato), who judged the J and T Hickey Trust Charity Sheep Dog Trial last week, will judge the Tahurau Earthmovers Tux Yarding Challenge, with Henry Gaddum as head steward. Entries close on September 12.