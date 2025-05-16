“The scholarship was $2000 and I’m using it for a forest management diploma at Tūranga Ararau.”
Whaanga said she had been enjoying her studies.
“Study’s been good, we finished our first module. I did a presentation on mech falling, technological developments within Tairāwhiti forestry, but it encompassed a lot of other things, including kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga, policies and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”
She had been working at A&R Logging, putting to good use knowledge she gained from her course at Tūranga Ararau, Gisborne.
Whaanga attended St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College and Wairoa College and achieved runner-up dux.
She was born in Lower Hutt and has lived in Australia and Mahia.