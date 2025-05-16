“The scholarship was $2000 and I’m using it for a forest management diploma at Tūranga Ararau.”

Whaanga said she had been enjoying her studies.

“Study’s been good, we finished our first module. I did a presentation on mech falling, technological developments within Tairāwhiti forestry, but it encompassed a lot of other things, including kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga, policies and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

She had been working at A&R Logging, putting to good use knowledge she gained from her course at Tūranga Ararau, Gisborne.

Whaanga attended St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College and Wairoa College and achieved runner-up dux.

She was born in Lower Hutt and has lived in Australia and Mahia.

The scholarship is now open to Gisborne and East Coast applicants again.

The students must be studying full-time at New Zealand universities or tertiary institutes in the disciplines of primary-based industries such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry and fishing.

The successful applicant will get $2000 towards their course costs/accommodation.

The Poverty Bay A&P Association is offering a scholarship.

Application material from the Poverty Bay A&P Association states selection criteria “will be based on leadership potential, academic merit and commitment to the industry”.

“It is hoped the scholarship recipient will ultimately seek employment in Poverty Bay and pass on the benefits of their learning to the Poverty Bay community and its industries.”

Those interested can get a copy of the form from the A&P office at Showgrounds Park, Gisborne, or through the site at www.gisborneshow.co.nz

Applications for 2026 must be in by December 5.