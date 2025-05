The police cordon at Tolerton Ave on Monday. Police have named 67-year-old Wayne Tamahori Dewes as the man who died of severe injuries in Gisborne on Monday. Photo / NZME

Police have named the man who died of severe injuries in Gisborne on Monday.

He was 67-year-old Wayne Tamahori Dewes.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said police are continuing to make inquiries into the death of a man in Tolerton Ave.

A homicide investigation was launched following Dewes’ death after he was taken to Gisborne hospital with severe injuries about 4.20am.

Initial police inquiries indicated his injuries were sustained at a residential address on Tolerton Ave.