Two Mongrel Mob members have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after an incident in Wairoa on Thursday afternoon.

Inspector Danny Kirk, area commander for Tairāwhiti, said in a statement that, around midday, detectives were conducting inquiries at an address on Black St, which was subjected to an arson attack last week.

While there, they were alerted to a vehicle of interest.

“That same vehicle, then cut in front of a separate patrol unit that was in the area and then failed to stop for police when signalled to do so,” he said.

“Police followed the vehicle and saw it pull into an address on Jellicoe St, and all occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.”