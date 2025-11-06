Police found a loaded rifle near the car and put cordons in place.
“Gisborne Armed Offenders Squad, a police dog unit and other officers quickly attended, and four men were located and arrested,” he said.
“All the men were patched members or prospects of the Mongrel Mob.”
A 24-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to stop for police. A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Both were due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.
“We are now awaiting forensic testing, and further charges are likely,” Kirk said.
“This was a case of exceptional work by police staff.”