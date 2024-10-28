Advertisement
Perfect time to enjoy Gisborne and East Coast nature: DoC officer

Gisborne Herald
The Department of Conservation is encouraging people to get out this spring and enjoy its campgrounds - at places like Anaura Bay (pictured) - and farm walkways across the district.

Spring and summer months mean longer days and warmer weather and are a great time to experience Department of Conservation campgrounds and farm walkways around the region, says DoC senior ranger Moira Lee.

“The campgrounds and walkways are perfect for time spent out in nature. We’ve got some beautiful spots on our doorstep waiting to be explored.

“Te Kuri Walkway in Gisborne, Cooks Cove Walkway in Tolaga Bay, and the DoC campground in Anaura Bay are all open for visitors.”

Lee said DoC was grateful to its regular patrons at Anaura Bay.

“They let us know if anything is amiss. We’re also appreciative of our camp volunteers who help every summer by providing manaakitanga (hospitality) to visitors, letting them understand what’s expected, so everyone can have a great experience.

“A huge thank you goes to our rangers, who have been working hard after a wet winter to get things fixed and maintained - especially with many sites still recovering from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s been an awesome effort but it’s paid off and we’re ready to rock.”

Lee says campers need to make sure they take home anything brought in, be respectful of others sharing the space with them, keep camping self-contained (facilities are available for waste disposal), ensure their “furry whānau are on a lead and in control around others, and check in with someone to make sure they get home safe”.

For more information about recreational opportunities in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, go to the DoC website.



