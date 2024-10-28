The Department of Conservation is encouraging people to get out this spring and enjoy its campgrounds - at places like Anaura Bay (pictured) - and farm walkways across the district.

Spring and summer months mean longer days and warmer weather and are a great time to experience Department of Conservation campgrounds and farm walkways around the region, says DoC senior ranger Moira Lee.

“The campgrounds and walkways are perfect for time spent out in nature. We’ve got some beautiful spots on our doorstep waiting to be explored.

“Te Kuri Walkway in Gisborne, Cooks Cove Walkway in Tolaga Bay, and the DoC campground in Anaura Bay are all open for visitors.”

Lee said DoC was grateful to its regular patrons at Anaura Bay.

“They let us know if anything is amiss. We’re also appreciative of our camp volunteers who help every summer by providing manaakitanga (hospitality) to visitors, letting them understand what’s expected, so everyone can have a great experience.