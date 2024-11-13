Gisborne Caledonian Society’s monthly dance. Xmas potluck dinner and dance, Saturday afternoon, 4pm to 8pm. Holy Trinity Hall, Derby St. Ladies bring a plate, men $5. Visitors welcome. Inquiries 021 049 7148.

Sunday, November 17

Spring Fling fundraiser for Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society. A garden ramble which includes a silent art auction, raffles, tea or coffee with cupcakes, pop-up stalls and live music. 11am – 2pm, Flat 3, 121 Russell Street, Whataupoko.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. A free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Gisborne Botanical Gardens, 391 Aberdeen Rd.

My Favourite Cake – new to The Dome Cinema. Set in Tehran, Iran, a charming, funny heartfelt romantic drama about a lonely but fiercely determined 70-year-old widow who takes a second chance on love. 6.30pm, Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, Childers Rd.

Coming up

Wednesday, November 20

BPW Gisborne presents Peta Mathias. Enjoy an evening with this chef and author as she regales her audiences with uncensored tales of her escapades and adventures, cooking tips, her philosophy on ageing, and her new book. 5.30pm, The Vines at Bushmere Estate, Makaraka.

Friday, November 22

Ozi Ozza: Afrofunk, High Life and Ghanain traditional music led by Ghanain Master musician Yaw Asumadu. Bar opens at 5pm. Music from 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema. 38 Childers Rd.

Monday, November 25

White Ribbon Breakfast hosted by Tauawhi Men’s Centre & Violence Free Tairāwhiti with guest speaker Wayne Ngata. 7.30am at Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club. 54 Esplanade, inner harbour. $10, includes breakfast. RSVP by November 21. Call 027 558 6362.

Tuesday, November 26

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairawhiti presents a Women and Dementia seminar. This is a non-clinical interactive presentation. 10.30am – 12pm, Sherwood Club lounge, Gate 2 Gisborne Hospital. Registrations essential. $20. gisborne.alzheimers@xtra.co.nz

Saturday, November 30

Sea Mouse: Trio from Wellington with a unique blend of sounds from the Delta blues of the 1930s to mammoth guitar-driven garage rock tunes, coupled with a high-energy live show. Bar opens at 5pm. Show starts 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema. 38 Childers Rd.

The 7th Annual Summer Soundcheck. Mini festival with music across two stages, indoor and outdoor featuring BrazilBeat, Geeez, Peta Norris, Magick, DJose. 8pm, Smash Palace, 34 Banks St, Awapuni.

Regular events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club. 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3. Ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7. Ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano - Little Seeds: A fun singalong and read for under-2-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping mum-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet. 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available, $3 for non-members. 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton - Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (Yrs 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Yrs 9-13) 5.45-7.15pm. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. $10.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Fifties Forward: Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and read for 2-to-5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi/The Teen Vine: Anime Club or King of the Board. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Sunrise yoga at 6.45am: Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whāngārā Rd.

• Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology: 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/.

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries to Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Cnr Parkinson & Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite the Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley St hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 inc morning tea. Register with Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday: CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

• To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.