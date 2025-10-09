Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

One of surf lifesaving’s greatest, Gisborne’s Barry McLean, dies aged 91

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Barry McLean after receiving the Queen's Service Medal in 2013 for 65 years of service to surf lifesaving. He died peacefully on Sunday, aged 91. Photo / Paul Rickard

Barry McLean after receiving the Queen's Service Medal in 2013 for 65 years of service to surf lifesaving. He died peacefully on Sunday, aged 91. Photo / Paul Rickard

A Gisborne man widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s finest surf lifesavers, Barry McLean, has died.

A surf lifesaving competitor, coach, instructor, administrator and judge, Barry died peacefully with family by his side on Sunday at the age of 91.

He received the Queen’s Service Medal in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save