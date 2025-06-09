Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Top coach Ronnie Martin to be farewelled today

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Players from YMP 1 and Gisborne Girls High senior A stood arm in arm in a minute's silence on Saturday in the YMCA in tribute to the late Gisborne netball coach Ronnie Martin. Left and right photos / Murray Robertson. Centre photo / Gisborne Herald

Players from YMP 1 and Gisborne Girls High senior A stood arm in arm in a minute's silence on Saturday in the YMCA in tribute to the late Gisborne netball coach Ronnie Martin. Left and right photos / Murray Robertson. Centre photo / Gisborne Herald

The netball fraternity in Tairāwhiti today farewells a woman described as an “icon” of the sport locally, a “one-in-a-million” coach who touched the lives of hundreds of players.

Ronnie Martin passed away suddenly on Thursday at the age of 61.

Her death has shocked her whānau, the netball community and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald