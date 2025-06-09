The teams in Saturday’s Premier Grade game in the YMCA paid tribute to her prior to the match, observing a minute’s silence and wearing black armbands.

There was also a minute’s silence at the Girls’ High courts on Saturday.

Several generations of whānau got together at the YMCA yesterday for tribute games in Martin’s honour.

Speaking for the whānau and the Whāngārā Netball Club, Miriata Callaghan said it was a shattering thing to happen.

“It’s just been such a massive shock to all of us. Ronnie has left a massive gap in our netball club, in her family and in the lives of all her friends.

“She was more than coach to so many players – she was an absolute friend,” Callaghan said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love we have received as a family and as a club from so many people.“

Martin leaves behind two sisters, Pauline and Gaye, and brother David, along with many nieces, nephews and mokopuna who were a big part of her life.

The Gisborne Netball Centre (GNC) said on social media over the weekend: “We have been in absolute disbelief on hearing that our beloved GNC legend and Whāngārā Old Girls stalwart Ronnie Martin had passed away.

“Ronnie has been an important member of our Gisborne netball community since first joining our committee in 1992, a legacy that continued until the completion of her board term in March this year.

“Her dedication to coaching is second to none, coaching Whāngārā Old Girls since 1991, one of the most successful clubs in our Premier competition,” the GNC post said.

Martin coached all the secondary teams at various times, helped out other clubs and also coached a string of representative teams over the years, including the Eastern Region squad.

Tributes have flowed for Ronnie Martin (second from left) on social media since news of her death came out on Friday. She received numerous awards for service to netball. She is pictured with Tania Adamson (from left), Tracey Babbington-Maynard and Kate Faulks.

Among the online tributes posted are: “Ronnie you are and always will be a legend!!”

“They should name the new courts after you, you definitely deserve it.”

“So unbelievable that Ronnie has passed away – what a huge gap her passing will bring to her whānau, all at Whāngārā netball, also at Dunblane where she has worked for an eternity.”

“Her devotion to netball will never be forgotten.”

“Gisborne netball won’t be the same but everyone who got a piece of your love for netball & for people will keep your amazingness alive.”

“Ronnie was an inspirational leader of netball in Tairāwhiti.”

“So sorry to hear about this beautiful wahine. Big loves to the whānau and Whāngārā Old Girls – another legend laid to rest.”

“A one-in-a-million coach.”

And also from the netball centre: “We have so much love and respect for this wonderful woman, and she will be greatly missed. Moe mai ra Ronnie.”

A full obituary is to follow.