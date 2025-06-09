Players from YMP 1 and Gisborne Girls High senior A stood arm in arm in a minute's silence on Saturday in the YMCA in tribute to the late Gisborne netball coach Ronnie Martin. Left and right photos / Murray Robertson. Centre photo / Gisborne Herald
The netball fraternity in Tairāwhiti today farewells a woman described as an “icon” of the sport locally, a “one-in-a-million” coach who touched the lives of hundreds of players.
Ronnie Martin passed away suddenly on Thursday at the age of 61.
Her death has shocked her whānau, the netball community andstaff and patients at Dunblane, where she worked for more than 40 years.
Martin was involved in Gisborne netball for decades, coaching up to representative level, winning several Premier grade titles and receiving multiple awards for dedication and service to the game. She was made a life member of the Gisborne Netball Centre in 2007.
Martin has been lying at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and will be farewelled there in a funeral service starting at 11am today.
Speaking for the whānau and the Whāngārā Netball Club, Miriata Callaghan said it was a shattering thing to happen.
“It’s just been such a massive shock to all of us. Ronnie has left a massive gap in our netball club, in her family and in the lives of all her friends.
“She was more than coach to so many players – she was an absolute friend,” Callaghan said.
“We have been overwhelmed by the love we have received as a family and as a club from so many people.“
Martin leaves behind two sisters, Pauline and Gaye, and brother David, along with many nieces, nephews and mokopuna who were a big part of her life.
The Gisborne Netball Centre (GNC) said on social media over the weekend: “We have been in absolute disbelief on hearing that our beloved GNC legend and Whāngārā Old Girls stalwart Ronnie Martin had passed away.
“Ronnie has been an important member of our Gisborne netball community since first joining our committee in 1992, a legacy that continued until the completion of her board term in March this year.
“Her dedication to coaching is second to none, coaching Whāngārā Old Girls since 1991, one of the most successful clubs in our Premier competition,” the GNC post said.
Martin coached all the secondary teams at various times, helped out other clubs and also coached a string of representative teams over the years, including the Eastern Region squad.
Among the online tributes posted are: “Ronnie you are and always will be a legend!!”