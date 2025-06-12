Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

On The Up: Why ex-Gisborne student Sterling Maxwell advocates for safe driving

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Ex-Gisborne Girls' High School student Sterling Maxwell was involved with SADD. She wanted to get across the message of road safety – including not driving after drinking. Photos / Mark Mitchell, supplied

Ex-Gisborne Girls' High School student Sterling Maxwell was involved with SADD. She wanted to get across the message of road safety – including not driving after drinking. Photos / Mark Mitchell, supplied

Inspired by a friend, Whāngārā woman Sterling Maxwell’s advocacy has led her to represent Students Against Dangerous Driving on a national level and take her work to government agencies.

Maxwell, 22, (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) was involved with Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) Kaitiaki o Ara while at Gisborne Girls’ High.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald