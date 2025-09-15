Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

On the Up: Social worker in Gisborne on helping whānau find safety and strength

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Atareta Kemp, Barnardos Gisborne social worker.

Atareta Kemp, Barnardos Gisborne social worker.

Seeing whānau achieve goals and “stepping into their own mana” is one of the highlights of the job for Gisborne social worker Atareta Kemp of Barnardos.

“The most rewarding part of my work is seeing whānau achieve their goals, stepping into their own mana, and finding peace and self-worth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save