He was told there was also about $10,000 available to fund the painting of a mural.

Ross believed more still could be done to revitalise the bowl and approached the community for support.

The Kaiti skatebowl before and after a community effort to revitalise it. Left photo / Gregor Ross. Right photo / Brett Summerlee

Friend Reuben Baker - a former professional skateboarder and skate park builder - and others spent about five weeks scraping the old paint off, grinding 146 square metres of concrete in the bowl, patching the concrete and doing other work to it.

“He’s a concrete guy, he’s a skater and he has worked on bowls around the country,” Ross said. “With his skillset he said he could grind the bowl back and do a good job on the surface.”

Currie Construction donated equipment, Gisborne Boys’ High School art teacher Brett Summerlee offered to work on the mural, Resene donated paint and Mike Smith, of 1st Class Decorators Gisborne, offered the manpower to do the base coat.

“When we had that amount of community buy-in, that freed up a whole bunch of cash, so we thought we should just do the whole bowl, rather than just patch it up,” Ross said.

“It is like a brand-new bowl, basically. It is just about being resourceful and the community chipping in.”

Ross said the bowl had transformed from “unskateable and dangerous” to being an “asset”.

“We had a death trap of a bowl and now we have got a ‘sick’ facility.”

He hoped the bowl would be ready for use by Monday.

Former national champion Baker said the bowl was one of the first places he saw skateboarding as a young boy, but it had been many years since it was in good condition.

The work to revitalise the bowl wouldn’t have been possible without Ross as the driving force, he said.

“The alternative was busting it down, and I would rather keep the legacy alive,” Baker said.

“This is what happens when you get the right people with the right energy wanting the right outcome.”

The project was about making it a better place for the kids.

“How can you not want to be a part of that? I’m just stoked to have the chance.”

Mahi Mahi Bowlriders started about eight years ago with a similar sense of community spirit to what drove the skatebowl revitalisation.

Based in a former classroom building next to YMCA Gisborne - Y Tamariki, the informal group built and maintained an indoor ramp with a mix of recycled and donated materials over the years.

They also keep boards and protective gear, free for visitors of all ages to use.

Ross estimated there were about 120 sets of keys out in the community, held by responsible people for them to access their facilities.

“No money changes hands. There are no membership fees or anything. If you have got a set of keys, you can come and skate,” he said.

“It just runs itself. It doesn’t get vandalised. Stuff doesn’t get nicked.

“It gets used a lot by those who skate. We’ve got mums and dads coming down, sitting inside and having lunch, watching their kids skate.

“We’ve got local youth workers from Oranga Tamariki using the space. We’ve got skate clubs that use the place for their skate classes.”