On The Up: Midway joins Sunrise, thanks to Gisborne surf lifesaving legend

A Sunrise Foundation endowment fund established at Midway Surf Life Saving Club will benefit generations of surf lifeguards to come.

Midway Surf Life Saving Club has launched an endowment fund with the Sunrise Foundation, seeded by a donation from Jude Hall in memory of her late husband and local legend Dennis “Rocky” Hall.

Hall, who died aged 80 in April, was a life member of Surf Life Saving New Zealand

