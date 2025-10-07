The late Dennis "Rocky" Hall on lifeguard duty at Midway Beach.

“He loved the camaraderie, the purpose and the people ... Midway was like a second family to him.

“This fund felt like the perfect way to honour his memory and keep his passion alive. Knowing it will help young people learn, compete and stay safe in the surf – the things he cared most about – means the world to me.”

Club chairman Jared Phelps said supporting Jude Hall to establish the fund was about planning for the club’s long-term future.

“We wanted to make decisions now that will mean the committee and club in 10 years and beyond are in a better, stronger position,” Phelps said.

“It’s about making sure Midway can keep doing what it does best – providing a safe, welcoming place for families, young people and beachgoers to connect, grow and stay safe in the surf.”

Membership at Midway has surged in recent years through record numbers of nippers and young athletes.

“The new endowment fund will support this growth while helping to secure the vital lifeguarding services that protect the community on one of Gisborne’s most loved beaches,” Phelps said.

Sunrise Foundation CEO Glenda Stokes said the fund reflected a spirit of generosity and people supporting local giving for local needs.

“It’s inspiring to see Midway joining Waikanae and Wainui surf lifesaving clubs in building long-term funds with Sunrise,” she said.

“By investing in their future, they’re ensuring the lifesaving legacy of our region continues to thrive for generations to come.”

To learn more or to donate to any of the 65-plus endowment funds established with Sunrise Foundation, go to www.sunrisefoundation.org.nz