Students of Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School performed waiata in front of 30 to 40 attendees which included members of the community of about 170 people, former owner Liz Koia, other Four Square owners from around the East Coast Mike Turney (Tokomaru Bay) and Adam Beretta (Ruatōria), supplier Tamieke Oosthuysen from Walter Findlay and Foodstuffs business partner Owen Thompson.

Roslyn Metcalfe, who owns the store along with husband Rick, said it was nice to see everyone turn up to support the blessing kaupapa.

“It was very overwhelming to see the finish of what was done for the community. It is for them why we do what we do,” Roslyn said.

The revamped Four Square in Te Araroa had an official blessing on Friday.

With years of experience in the supermarket industry, the Metcalfes bought Four Square Te Araroa in 2018.

They didn’t know anyone in the remote East Coast settlement and had no whānau there, but the biggest test was whether their three grandchildren would like it.

“We brought our three moko down to look at the shop and they loved it. That was the beginning of our journey,” Roslyn said.

The Metcalfes shifted to the East Coast from Howick in Auckland.

Rick and Roslyn Metcalfe outside their newly upgraded store, serving the community of Te Araroa.

Rick studied law and worked part-time in the bakery department at the Royal Oak Pak’nSave for five years before moving into the role of bakery specialist for Foodstuffs, where he stayed for 12 years.

Roslyn was a department manager at The Warehouse in Botany, followed by delicatessen manager at New World Howick and then at Pak’nSave in Glen Innes.

“Both Rick and I have experience in supermarkets, but it wasn’t until 2018 that we decided to buy into the Four Square banner,” she said.

The couple love the lifestyle in Te Araroa and haven’t looked back since moving there.

“We are the hub of the community and we give a lot of support to local organisations like the rugby club (Tokararangi) and the school,” Roslyn said.

They changed the name from Four Square Te Araroa to Four Square Matakaoa to represent their entire district, from Potaka down to Te Araroa.

“As well as all the renovations and upgrades, we also stock a lot of new products, which has stopped people needing to go to Gisborne to get provisions,” she said.

Their sponsorship over the years has also included basketball, horse sports, rugby referees, rugby league and Daffodil Day.

Four Square Matakaoa in Te Araroa before its exterior paint job.

The store’s history dates back to 1981 when Bill and Liz Koia moved into premises across the road at 24 Rata St.

In September 2013, the Koias shifted across the road into a building on 29 Rata St to reopen as the bigger Four Square Eastern.

The Metcalfes have made several improvements since purchasing the supermarket.

They bought seven new freezers and an extra 30,000-litre water tank and installed air conditioning throughout.

They also broadened their range of products to include more health and wellbeing and sugar-free products, as well as a variety of hot food and a healthy range of salads for on the run.

In January 2022, they bought a generator, which meant they could still operate if there were power cuts.

In 2023, they had Starlink installed at the shop and their home, which means they always have communication.

That same year, they put in a new aisle and 16 bays.

Last year, new flooring was laid throughout the store, the interior was repainted and the checkouts were upgraded.

The installation of neon lights and painting of the building’s exterior this year completed the upgrades.

The icing on the cake was the installation of new signage including aisle product indicators in te reo Māori and English.

The store's revamp featured new signage including aisle product indicators in te reo Māori and English.

They currently employ 13 staff, five fulltime and eight part-time.

Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School principal Lynn Burrell, a relatively new shopper at the Four Square, is impressed.

“It is superbly well-stocked, immaculately clean, has friendly staff and my favourite yoghurt is never out of stock,” she said.

“The prices are very fair, the service is excellent and the fruit and veges are top-notch too. The bakery range is super-appealing and there is even a great outdoor seat where you can eat a sticky bun and watch the world go by.”

Burrell said her husband, Ken, who passed away in December, enjoyed almost daily visits and “appreciated the friendly smiles and good service”.

“That was very welcoming in the early days of moving to Te Araroa.

“The store is Te Waha o Rerekohu’s go-to shop. Be it a stash of iceblocks on whānau sports day or a sack of sausages for a whole school barbecue treat, the store never fails to have what we need.

“We are immensely lucky to have such a great Four Square at our back door.”