Students of Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School performed waiata in front of 30 to 40 attendees which included members of the community of about 170 people, former owner Liz Koia, other Four Square owners from around the East Coast Mike Turney (Tokomaru Bay) and Adam Beretta (Ruatōria), supplier Tamieke Oosthuysen from Walter Findlay and Foodstuffs business partner Owen Thompson.
Roslyn Metcalfe, who owns the store along with husband Rick, said it was nice to see everyone turn up to support the blessing kaupapa.
“It was very overwhelming to see the finish of what was done for the community. It is for them why we do what we do,” Roslyn said.
With years of experience in the supermarket industry, the Metcalfes bought Four Square Te Araroa in 2018.
They currently employ 13 staff, five fulltime and eight part-time.
Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School principal Lynn Burrell, a relatively new shopper at the Four Square, is impressed.
“It is superbly well-stocked, immaculately clean, has friendly staff and my favourite yoghurt is never out of stock,” she said.
“The prices are very fair, the service is excellent and the fruit and veges are top-notch too. The bakery range is super-appealing and there is even a great outdoor seat where you can eat a sticky bun and watch the world go by.”
Burrell said her husband, Ken, who passed away in December, enjoyed almost daily visits and “appreciated the friendly smiles and good service”.
“That was very welcoming in the early days of moving to Te Araroa.