Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Gisborne’s Neville Clark made life member of NZ rodeo

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

New Poverty Bay A&P Association life member Neville Clark has had a second life membership come his way, from the New Zealand Rodeo Association. Here he is, pictured with his wife Jody.

New Poverty Bay A&P Association life member Neville Clark has had a second life membership come his way, from the New Zealand Rodeo Association. Here he is, pictured with his wife Jody.

Hard on the heels of his life membership with the Poverty Bay A&P Association, Neville Clark has been made a Life Member of the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The renowned stock auctioneer, show commentator and former rodeo competitor is “one of those rare individuals who has left his mark

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save