“Neville has helped to guide the sport forward,” NZ Rodeo said.

“His passion shines through behind the microphone, where his steady voice and deep knowledge have become part of North Island rodeos.

“Neville’s award is a recognition of decades spent giving, supporting, and lifting the sport.

“He has always championed the values of rodeo — respect, hard work, pride, and community. From the chute to the commentary box, he has inspired generations of competitors and continues to be a role model for those coming through.”

Clark said receiving the award was a “great thrill, really amazing and a humbling experience”.

It was presented at the recent NZ Rodeo Cowboys Association annual general meeting.

“It blew me away.”

He competed in rodeo for 25 years, predominantly in NZ, winning the national ‘All Round’ title in 1987 and again in 1994.

“We went hard, Jody and I.

“We’ve done it all together.”

Jody Clark, his wife, was a barrel racer when the couple met. They were married in the mid-1980s and have two adult children.

“I stopped competing in 1998 and took up polo and rodeo announcing, which I’m still doing.”

He does the call at five to six North Island rodeos a season.

Clark had this to say on social media to rodeo competitors across the country: “Respect the clubs and their members — they’re putting on a rodeo so you can put on a performance for them and their supporters.

“Do your best on the day.

“Listen to older members and title holders, they’re ready to help if you’re ready to listen.

“Practice as much as you can, keep your mind on the job. Be proud, and look after your sport.”

NZ Rodeo described Clark’s honour as “more than deserved”.

“Neville, your impact on our sport is legendary, and the NZRCA is proud to celebrate your contribution.”