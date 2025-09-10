“I wanted to help out the community,” he said.

The Gisborne Herald met O’Connor-Cameron and volunteer support officer Stephen Hermon this week at the Gisborne fire station, where they spoke about what was involved with joining as a volunteer.

Hermon said the “hardest thing” was finding volunteers committed to becoming part of a team he described as being like joining a sports team or rugby team, but “on steroids”.

“There’s fitness and attitude. There’s a lot to learn,” he said, noting it could take some months to become fully qualified.

Hermon said firefighters had to become adept in using items such as breathing apparatus, ladders, ropes and lines, and harnesses.

Volunteer firefighters had to undergo training at the national centre in Rotorua for seven days, along with ongoing training in first aid and pump courses.

They had to be physically fit, have the ability to learn new skills, problem solve and commit to taking part in regular training.

“Volunteers could be called to two or three jobs a week or nothing at all for a month,” Hermon said, noting call-outs could be at “2am or 2pm – you just never know”.

It helped when employers were supportive of staff who were volunteer firefighters ... and most were, he said.

Employers of Fire and Emergency NZ volunteers are supported through the employer recognition programme and can have their names displayed on building walls and fire appliances.

“Gisborne is a composite fire station that comprises both career and volunteer firefighters,” Hermon said.

“We are short of volunteers to support the operations. Tairāwhiti relies on volunteers to support the district and our career firefighters.”

The Gisborne city station is the only one in the region with a career brigade. The other brigades are made up of volunteers.

The nearest “career stations” to Gisborne city are in Napier and Tauranga.

“We aren’t only looking for operational firefighters; we can also accommodate medical support, administrators, or operational support volunteers,” Hermon said.

“The differing roles have different requirements of entry. There is something for everyone.”

People interested in joining can go to Volunteer for us | Fire and Emergency New Zealand for more information.

Late last year, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand board endorsed boosting staffing at the Gisborne fire station with nine additional career firefighters by 2026.

The move was to address high levels of callouts and overtime for Tairāwhiti’s career firefighters, along with decreasing volunteer availability.

The increase will bring paid staffing numbers up to 37 in the region.

The NZ Professional Firefighters Union has recently been critical of staffing levels in Gisborne.