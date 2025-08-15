Year 13 Gisborne Girls’ High School students Nina Botting, left, and Savanah Baty won the grand prize in the music category of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase held by Sister Cities International. Photo / James Pocock
Two Gisborne Girls’ High School students have won a top prize in an international competition for their song about friendship and connection.
Year 13 students and friends Savanah Baty and Nina Botting won the grand prize in the music category of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS) heldby Sister Cities International.
The theme for the event this year was Friendship: The Heartbeat of Global Peace.
Competition categories comprised original artwork, literature, poetry, photography and music.
“All we had to do was write what the song meant to us, so we’ve got a little blurb of what the song means to us, and I guess that was good enough to win the competition.
“We wrote it together, pretty much based on relationships in general, not just our one specifically.
“Our song is all about finding that small group of friends who you deeply connect with, where you don’t feel the need to act like someone else around and are your true self,” part of their entry reads.
“This song is all about whakawhanaungatanga, which is strengthening relationships and connections by talking about personal experiences, all about creating a deep bond.”
Nina plays the drums, while Savanah plays guitar and violin.
The pair say they have been friends since Year 4.
Nina was classically trained in piano from a young age before stopping in Y8 and taking up the drums in Y9.
Savanah has played guitar for five years and violin for about nine years.
Nina has applied to study at the University of Otago for a biomedical science degree in reproduction, genetics and development.
Savanah wants to study psychology at Victoria University of Wellington after a gap year.
Both prefer to keep their musical passion as a hobby rather than a career.
“Music is a passion, something we love,” Savanah said. “And honestly, if that becomes a job, I don’t know if it would mix well ... being stressed out, I don’t know what would happen.
“I’m worried I would get sick of it and would never do it as a thing I love to do anymore and more of a thing I have to do for work,” Nina said.
Savanah is interested in joining an adult orchestra, while Nina wants to write more songs in the future.
“I am part of the combined schools orchestra, and that is fun, but I would like to do a more advanced group,” Savanah said. “I think that would be cool, especially if I go to uni and join a music group there.”
“I am going to try and get into a band next year and try and do some gigs or something,” Nina said. “I find it quite relaxing to write songs, even though I am not the best at it. Time will tell.”