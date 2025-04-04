New Gisborne Herald editor James Pocock says he's honoured and excited to take on his new challenge.

Gisborne Herald chief reporter James Pocock has been appointed the newspaper’s editor.

Pocock will be in charge of print and online editorial content for the NZME-owned title.

He takes over the role from Jeremy Muir, who resigned last year after 14 years as editor, ending a 140-year relationship between the Muir family and the newspaper.

Pocock, 25, worked at Hawke’s Bay Today before taking up the chief reporter role at Gisborne.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity and excited to take on this new challenge,” he said.