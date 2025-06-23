Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

NZ record goes twice at East Coast Angus bull sales

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

This magnificent young bull set a New Zealand record sale price of $156,000 at the Cricklewood Angus sale on Sunday afternoon as part of the East Coast Angus Bull Week sales. The record lasted a day.

This magnificent young bull set a New Zealand record sale price of $156,000 at the Cricklewood Angus sale on Sunday afternoon as part of the East Coast Angus Bull Week sales. The record lasted a day.

History was made twice in the space of 24 hours at different Angus studs as the Zealand all-breed, all-time record price for a bull was broken, then shattered.

The records electrified East Coast Angus Bull Week at rising 2-year-old (R2) bull sales held at Cricklewood Angus in Nūhaka on Sunday,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald