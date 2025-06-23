The Story family-owned Ratanui realised a sale high of $31,000 for a bull sold to Cricklewood and a second-highest of $21,000, bought by Glengyle Angus of Dannevirke.

Ratanui’s average for the sale was $14,684.

Ratanui at Tuai kicked of East Coast Angus Bull Week with yet another total clearance this sales season across the various breeds. Photo / Emma Pollitt

“[It was] standing room only in their newly built sale rostrum,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

“We saw a strong line-up of consistent bulls and the sale kept pace right to the last.”

Later that afternoon, Cricklewood put up its line-up in another on-farm auction and the results were stunning.

The Nūhaka stud put up 14 rising-two-year-olds and sold the lot, with Lot 2 reaching stellar heights.

“The Lot 2 auction was spectacular with the bull won by the Puke- Nui Stud (owned by the Donaldson family) from Taumarunui,” Pollit said.

“The price paid was a new all-time highest price for a bull in New Zealand, surpassing Atahua Legacy bought by Kaharau and Rangatira studs in 1992 for $155,000.”

The price for Lot 2 at Cricklewood Angus's on-farm sale rocketed up to a record mark and, along with the Ratanui sale before it, set the tone for a highly successful Angus Bull Week. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Lot 11 in the sale went for $25,000 to Elgin Stud from Hawke’s Bay.

Cricklewood’s average was $24,357.

“They had a big bench of buyers from all over the country,” Pollitt said. “It was a fantastic display of Cricklewood cattle in their 90th year of breeding black bulls ... an accumulation of now four generations of Bayly family commitment and diligence in breeding the types of bulls.

“It was a stunning display of confidence not only in the prefix, but also our beef industry.”

Orere Angus at Rere hosted its sale on Monday morning.

It presented 17 bulls and sold all 17 - the best of those going for $40,000 to Ratanui Angus.

Orere’s sale average was $14,647.

The fresh New Zealand record was shattered at the Tangihau Angus sale on Monday afternoon.

After electric bidding, Lot 16 went for $161,000 to Oregon Angus from Masterton.

Tangihau sold another of its line-up, Lot 41, for $110,000 to Stern Angus of South Canterbury.

Lot 6 sold for $65,000 to Colvend Angus from Ongarue in the Ruapehu district.

Lot 42 went for $58,000 to Shian Angus in the King Country and Lot 1 went to Glenwood Angus of Otago for $34,000.

Kaharau Angus in Goodwin Rd off Riverside Rd had its on-farm sale late yesterday afternoon (results to follow).

Whāngārā and Turihaua have their turn on the black cattle sales programme on Tuesday.