“We saw a strong line-up of consistent bulls and the sale kept pace right to the last.”
Later that afternoon, Cricklewood put up its line-up in another on-farm auction and the results were stunning.
The Nūhaka stud put up 14 rising-two-year-olds and sold the lot, with Lot 2 reaching stellar heights.
“The Lot 2 auction was spectacular with the bull won by the Puke- Nui Stud (owned by the Donaldson family) from Taumarunui,” Pollit said.
“The price paid was a new all-time highest price for a bull in New Zealand, surpassing Atahua Legacy bought by Kaharau and Rangatira studs in 1992 for $155,000.”
Lot 11 in the sale went for $25,000 to Elgin Stud from Hawke’s Bay.
Cricklewood’s average was $24,357.
“They had a big bench of buyers from all over the country,” Pollitt said. “It was a fantastic display of Cricklewood cattle in their 90th year of breeding black bulls ... an accumulation of now four generations of Bayly family commitment and diligence in breeding the types of bulls.
“It was a stunning display of confidence not only in the prefix, but also our beef industry.”
Orere Angus at Rere hosted its sale on Monday morning.