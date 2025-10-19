It was Madi’s first “proper” showjumping show", Worker said.
“She’s definitely a good little rider while the others (her other children) are really just having fun.”
Included in Worker’s string for the Show was Melanie’s Choice, a horse named after her great mate Melanie Purcell, who died 14 years ago.
She co-owns the horse with Janette Crowley.
Worker started the horse as a 4-year-old and she is now 15.
Worker and Melanie’s Choice placed sixth in the 1.2m. Worker actually won the class on Lilah and this combo was also second in the 1.15m jump.
“Melanie’s Choice hasn’t been out for a while,” she said. “We did a few winter training days, but otherwise not much.”
Worker injured her ACL last year and Gisborne was only her second show in two seasons.
“It so good to get that first show ticked off. It’s been great here.”
Also at the show as a judge and steward was Worker’s mum, Carol Mitcheson, who moved from Gisborne to Clevedon to be closer to her grandchildren.
“It’s just been so special to come home to compete,” Worker said.
“Nothing beats jumping at a good, sunny Gisborne show. I get to catch up with so many friends here and the hospitality is something else. I do miss it.”
In Clevedon, she and her husband have just launched a landscaping business and she also helps run several equestrian shows.
“I would love to find a good pony for Madi,” she said. “It is such a great sport and a fun thing to do as a family. The kids have a blast at shows.”