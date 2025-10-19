Proudly following in mum’s footsteps ... 8-year-old Madi Worker with mother Kirsten Worker, formerly of Gisborne, at the Poverty Bay A&P Show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

No place like home for South Island ‘Gizzy girl’ Kirsten Worker

Proudly following in mum’s footsteps ... 8-year-old Madi Worker with mother Kirsten Worker, formerly of Gisborne, at the Poverty Bay A&P Show.

There’s nothing like coming home to compete at your favourite show with your daughter in tow ... just ask Kirsten Worker.

Worker (nee McLeod)– is a Gizzy girl through and through, but these days lives in Clevedon with her polo-playing husband Dan and their daughters - Izzy, 4, Ruby, 6, and Madi, 8.

Worker and Madi made the trip north to compete at the Gisborne show.

Madi couldn’t bring her own pony, so borrowed Ninja from her uncle.

She entered the ring having only had three rides on the pony, but that didn’t bother her or Ninja, and the new combo looked a picture.