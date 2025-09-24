Two retailers, one shop for Chelsea Thorpe to sell fabric and take sewing classes and Isla & Olive to sell children's clothing, homewares and art at 109 Gladstone Rd in Gisborne's CBD. Photo / Kim Parkinson
A love of fabrics and fashion design has come full circle for a Gisborne woman who’s opened a new store, offering more than just material and patterns to its customers.
Former fashion designer, sewer and maker Chelsea Thorpe is naming her new fabric shop Arthur’s as a salute to well-knownGisborne fabric retailer Arthur Toye of Arthur Toye’s Fabrics on Gladstone Rd.
Arthur Toye’s was a popular Gisborne fabric chain which had shops across New Zealand. It was also where Thorpe first discovered her love for fabric and sewing.
“As a teenager, I spent hours running my hands over rolls of fabric at Arthur Toyes, dreaming of what they could become,” Thorpe said.
“Inspiration comes from touch, texture, and drape, it’s hard to replicate that connection when buying fabric online unless you already know it well.”
She has set up a large workroom at the back of the shop where she plans to take sewing classes and workshops.
“I’ve long wanted to share the joy of making your own clothes,” she said.
“I studied at fashion school, but also spent years teaching myself. Through these experiences, I realised how important it is to give others the confidence to sew what they dream of, whether a practical piece or something beautiful, rather than relying solely on online purchases.”
Rutherford started Isla & Olive about 12 years ago as a baby and children’s brand when she made, hand-sewed baby clothing.
Both women share a love for fashion and a passion for sustainability.
“Fashion, for me, has always been about craft and creativity. But once you step into the industry, it often shifts to focus on margins, production, and deadlines, far removed from the process I love,” Thorpe said.
“Sustainability and respect for the craft go hand in hand. When the maker is removed, clothing becomes just another consumable item to wear and discard, something that feels unnecessary and disconnected.
“Natural fibres are central to my approach,” she said.
“They’re better for the environment and for the wearer: linen and cotton keep you cool in summer, wool and silk keep you warm in winter. Ultimately, when you wear natural fibres, you’re wearing something of the earth rather than synthetic.”