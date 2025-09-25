One of the first people to call the firefighters was Sherrie McLeod, who lives with her husband next door.

“I happened to be up a bit later than normal and smelt a funny smell, then I saw the house next door fully on fire,” she told the Gisborne Herald.

She immediately called 111.

“We thought we were going to catch on fire too. It was terrifying.

“I thought we were going to lose our house.”

Neighbours of the burning house were terrified their home (right) could catch fire too, but firefighters kept it safe from the flames. Photo / Murray Robertson

The first of four fire crews to arrive found the wooden house well involved in fire.

“There was fire everywhere, the whole roof was burning,” a senior firefighter said.

“We attacked it externally with multiple deliveries.”

It took about an hour and a half to bring it under control, he said.

Fire crews were there all night, dampening it down.

“It was pretty well gutted,” the senior firefighter said.

“We believe it was unoccupied, but we went back [on Thursday] morning to search the remains of the house again to be sure.”

Fire and Emergency reported there was no sign of any occupant after a further search today.

The roof on the house’s upper level collapsed in the blaze.

The fire crews used a water monitor device to stop flames from reaching the neighbouring home.

“We had no damage at all to our property,” Sherrie McLeod said.

“We are so grateful to the fire crews who came.

“They were amazing.”

Specialist fire investigators and police went to the property this morning to begin looking into the cause of the fire.

The investigators determined the fire was “accidental” and started in the building’s electrical switchboard.

One moderately injured after SH2 crash

One person was moderately injured after a van came off State Highway 2 on Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Bartletts Hill, in the Whareratas, about 8am.

The van left the highway and went down a bank.

One person was taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John Ambulance with what were described as “moderate” injuries.