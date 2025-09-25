Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Neighbours ‘terrified’ as fire guts unoccupied Gisborne home

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Flames from a burning house on Ormond Rd could be seen from many parts of the city on Wednesday night. It took firefighters an hour and a half to bring it under control. The house was badly damaged. Photo / Murray Robertson

Flames from a burning house on Ormond Rd could be seen from many parts of the city on Wednesday night. It took firefighters an hour and a half to bring it under control. The house was badly damaged. Photo / Murray Robertson

A fire swept through an older split-level home in the Gisborne suburb of Mangapapa on Wednesday night, with flames from the inferno visible from many parts of the city.

A resident of a neighbouring property said she was grateful to firefighters, whose response prevented the “terrifying” blaze from spreading further.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save