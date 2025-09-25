Flames from a burning house on Ormond Rd could be seen from many parts of the city on Wednesday night. It took firefighters an hour and a half to bring it under control. The house was badly damaged. Photo / Murray Robertson
A fire swept through an older split-level home in the Gisborne suburb of Mangapapa on Wednesday night, with flames from the inferno visible from many parts of the city.
A resident of a neighbouring property said she was grateful to firefighters, whose response prevented the “terrifying” blaze from spreading further.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the first 111 alert about 10pm.
The house was west of the Wi Pere St corner, on the northern side of Ormond Rd, and backed on to Railway Lane.