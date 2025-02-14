Advertisement
Near-100kg marlin leads Gisborne fishing contest, but more on the way

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
Mahia's Danny Angland, on the boat Outcast, had landed the heaviest marlin at 99 kilograms at the end of day 1 of the Gisborne Hunting & Fishing Marlin and Tuna Hunt.

A 99kg striped marlin had the lead in the Gisborne Hunting & Fishing Marlin and Tuna Hunt as of Friday afternoon.

The fish was caught on Thursday by Danny Angland, from Mahia, off the boat Outcast.

Weather and sea conditions improved considerably on Friday for the 270-plus anglers on 80 boats.

“We had nine yellowfin tuna landed and five marlin landed,” a Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club contest spokeswoman said.

Those fish were yet to be weighed in when she spoke to the Gisborne Herald, so the marlin and tuna leaderboards could change significantly.

A couple of spearfish were also landed while two big-eye tuna were caught from the Gisborne boat Belligerant.

“One of those fish took 3½ hours to get alongside,” the spokeswoman said.

“It’s been a nice day out on the water and a number of fishermen opted to stay out overnight.

“It was a very good day’s fishing and we hope for more of the same on Saturday.”




