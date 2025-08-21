The research was welcomed by environmental advocacy group Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti.
“The research conducted over the past year revealed that pine plantations across erosion-prone hill country in Tairāwhiti are already regenerating with an understory that is 98% native species – dominated by kawakawa, māhoe, hangehange, and coprosmas," a statement from the group said.
The group noted that the research found that, without effective pest control and abundant native seed sources, large-canopy trees may fail to establish, leaving gaps filled by shrubs or invasive wilding pines.
“This research confirms what many locals have seen on the ground – pine plantations can act as ‘nurse crops’ that help bring back permanent native forests,” Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti spokeswoman Aimee Vickers said in a statement.
“But successful transition will require active management across tens of thousands of hectares that cannot be sustainably harvested.”
Vickers said an approach that involved pest control, access to diverse native seed sources and a thinning or modification of pine canopies would deliver “enormous benefits”.
“It’s not just about biodiversity – these forests are critical for soil stabilisation, climate resilience, carbon sequestration and reducing the devastating downstream impacts on our communities and ecosystems," she said.
“Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti is calling on central and local government, iwi, and forestry companies to work together to implement the report’s recommendations and ensure that Tairāwhiti’s vulnerable landscapes are transitioned into thriving, resilient native forests for future generations.”