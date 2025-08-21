Advertisement
Native species flourish in Tairāwhiti pine plantations, ecologist reports

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A research report found that species in the understory of pine plantations across Tairāwhiti were overwhelmingly native, with natives comprising 98.2 % of the understory.

Native plant species are thriving under the cover of pine in Tairāwhiti, a new study has revealed.

Researchers Meg Graeme, Mark Kimberley and Mike Bergin authored the report Native understory characteristics of pine plantation stands in Tairāwhiti, New Zealand for Tāne’s Tree Trust and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Forty-five

