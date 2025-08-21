A research report found that species in the understory of pine plantations across Tairāwhiti were overwhelmingly native, with natives comprising 98.2 % of the understory.

Native plant species are thriving under the cover of pine in Tairāwhiti, a new study has revealed.

Researchers Meg Graeme, Mark Kimberley and Mike Bergin authored the report Native understory characteristics of pine plantation stands in Tairāwhiti, New Zealand for Tāne’s Tree Trust and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Forty-five plots in 24 radiata pine plantations were studied across the region to investigate whether the native regenerating understory found within Tairāwhiti pine plantations was influenced by stand age, pine stem density, and distance to native seed source.

The research found that species in pine plantations’ understory were overwhelmingly native, with natives comprising 98.2 % of the understory.

The findings suggested that older and sparser pine canopy supported more diverse native growth in the understory and more carbon storage.