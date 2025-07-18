Nāti Growth is running a global launch next week for its new mānuka honey project, Te Ihi. Photo / Strike Photography

Nāti Growth, the commercial investment arm for Ngāti Porou, aims to secure international markets with its mānuka honey product launch.

Next Thursday, Nāti Growth will launch its global wellness brand Te Ihi, which it says is rooted in the land, culture and healing traditions of Ngāti Porou.

“The Te Ihi brand represents a legacy of community, resilience and respect for nature,” Nāti Growth chief executive officer Henare Walker said.

“We will launch in the United Arab Emirates, followed by Europe and other key global regions.”

Last February, a state-of-the-art honey extraction facility opened at Te Araroa, bringing together Ngāti Porou people, landowners and resident apiculture businesses across the mānuka honey value chain.