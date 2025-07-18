Advertisement
Updated

Nāti Growth starts global launch of mānuka honey product line next week

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Nāti Growth is running a global launch next week for its new mānuka honey project, Te Ihi. Photo / Strike Photography

Nāti Growth, the commercial investment arm for Ngāti Porou, aims to secure international markets with its mānuka honey product launch.

Next Thursday, Nāti Growth will launch its global wellness brand Te Ihi, which it says is rooted in the land, culture and healing traditions of Ngāti Porou.

“The Te Ihi

