The statement said the purchase was made to enable further feasibility investigation and engagement without the pressure of a private sale.

The site remains tenanted, with lease income covering operational and loan costs.

There is no confirmed timeline and no site has been confirmed for the proposed facilities until investigations are complete and discussed by councillors next year, according to the council statement.

A paper presented to councillors in April 2023 said resource recovery centres diverted waste from landfill by providing people with the opportunity to put waste into a facility where it could be reused, repurposed, recycled or the resource it’s made from can be recovered.

It enabled a longer lifespan for landfills and prevented waste from being trucked to other regions, which came at a cost to ratepayers.

The statement said the council was taking steps to future-proof waste management in Tairāwhiti, in response to the growing cost of waste disposal, community demand for better services, and commitment to sustainability.

As part of the 2025–2027 Three-Year Plan, planned waste minimisation initiatives include improvements to kerbside and rural waste services, and the investigation of a Regional Transfer Station (RTS) and Resource Recovery Centre (RRC).

“We want to ensure we’re building a long-term system that works for Tairāwhiti — one that reduces landfill waste, creates local jobs and education opportunities, and delivers better outcomes for our people and environment," the statement said.

Using Tirohia landfill increased emissions and costs.

“Our region is currently paying $513 per tonne for waste disposal — up from $362 in 2020 and forecast to rise to $689 by 2033.

“By comparison, other regions pay between $220 and $430 per tonne.

“At the same time, Tairāwhiti’s recycling and re-use rate is only 12–13%, well below the national range of 20–45%."

A $90,000 Civil Assist feasibility study funded by the Ministry for the Environment recommended one possible site at 25-27 Banks St, in front of the wastewater treatment plant.

“With the investigation of sites suitable for both a transfer station and recovery centre, we are not exploring Banks St further at this stage.”

The RTS and RRC are a core part of a wider council strategy that also includes: