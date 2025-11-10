“The East Coast electorate has been heavily impacted by organised crime and drug harm, with Tairāwhiti’s methamphetamine use second only to Northland, while Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki continue to report high prevalence of illicit drugs in wastewater testing,” she said.
“This Government is committed to pushing action against meth out through our communities, across regions and along New Zealand’s borders.”
The rollout includes a nationwide awareness campaign.
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said methamphetamine consumption doubled last year, fuelling organised crime and devastating communities.
“Families are suffering, businesses are under pressure and organised crime is exploiting vulnerability,” Kirkpatrick said.
The plan delivered strong measures to protect communities and offer hope, she said.
“Money seized from meth-related crime is going back into protecting our people and rebuilding lives. That’s justice in action. We’re working on what matters so people can feel safe in their homes and communities.”
Key actions
- $30 million investment over four years in mental health and addiction services for communities hit the hardest.
- Maritime operations to disrupt Pacific drug networks before they reach New Zealand shores.
- Enhanced police powers to intercept communications and seize electronic evidence.
- Criminal Proceeds Act reforms to make it easier to strip gangs of their profits.
- Anti-money laundering reforms to cut red tape for honest businesses while “turning up the heat on criminals hiding dirty cash”.