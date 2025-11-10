East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick (inset) says methamphetamine use in Tairāwhiti ranks second only to Northland and a new Government strategy, including using funding of $5.9m sourced from the proceeds of criminal offending, is a strong measure to protect communities.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says the Government is set to ramp up efforts against methamphetamine harm by funding a nationwide enforcement and awareness campaign.

The strategy, announced over the weekend, includes $5.9 million of funding seized from criminals to fund the campaign and new laws to strip drug dealers of illegal profits.

The comprehensive approach tackled methamphetamine harm from every angle – disrupting supply, strengthening enforcement and reducing demand, Kirkpatrick said in a statement to the Gisborne Herald.

“Meth is a complete scourge on our society. It creates the most dreadful of circumstances for users, families and communities, and I am pleased that there is now a dedicated cross-agency approach to tackling the issues.

“Enforcement has proven effective, with a recorded drop in methamphetamine use levels in Ōpōtiki wastewater following targeted police raids in 2024.