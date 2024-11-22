Sunshine Service stalwarts (from left) Val Hall, Nola Burgess and Nona Aston cut the birthday cake at a high tea held in the Rose Room, Marina Park, to celebrate 40 years of the popular bus service and 15 years of Tairawhiti Positive Ageing Trust.
A high tea with live music and special visitors has marked milestones for two Gisborne organisations.
The Sunshine Service has been providing transport for the elderly and disabled in Gisborne for 40 years and Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust (Tpat) has been advocating for older people for 15 years.
The two organisations celebrated in style with the high tea provided by the Women’s Institute team and guests including Seniors Minister Casey Costello, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz.
Sunshine Service management committee chairwoman Barbara Clarke said the service, launched in 1984, travelled more than 50,000km a year.
The seeds of Tpat were planted in 2006 when then-deputy mayor Nona Aston and others held a meeting to discuss the pending growth in seniors across the region.
Stoltz, who used to be a volunteer driver of the Sunshine bus and is still on the committee, said the invited guests were made up of a huge group of volunteers who were the building blocks and backbone of the community.
“There is a real vibrancy in this room and we are grateful to each and every person here.”
Val Hall, Miriam Swarbrick and Nikki Dever were present when Sunshine was first being talked about in 1982, Clarke said.
“They lobbied, made cakes, sold raffles. They had $200 in the bank when they found the vehicle they wanted.
Hall’s lengthy commitment over 35 years ended in 2017. She was acknowledged with a Queen’s Service Medal for her service.
“Val kept the most amazing records of Sunshine’s activities,” Clarke said.
Van 10 is a new direction for Sunshine. It only requires a driver, has a wheelchair ramp and is designed to pick up individuals and take them to where they want to go without having to be in a van with other clients.
Sunshine’s new manager, Liz Graham, has just started.
The demand for Sunshine’s services continues to increase. Last year the buses travelled 55,317km, up by more than 10,000 on the previous year.
Clarke said the service could not operate without “our amazing volunteers who give their time tirelessly”.
In the early days of the Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust, it delivered workshops on keeping safe, new road rules, grandparents parenting, recognising and coping with abuse, independence and mobility, laws and ageing, and knowing your rights.
Communitywide activities such as Know Your Neighbour events were held.