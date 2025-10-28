Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Millari Mill reopening creates 110 jobs and fresh hope for Gisborne-Tairāwhiti

Sophie Rishworth
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

True Blue Timber general manager William Truscott (left), from Sydney, with Millari Mill general manager Shane Wilson. They say the recently opened mill will produce products that are in strong demand in the Australian housing market.

True Blue Timber general manager William Truscott (left), from Sydney, with Millari Mill general manager Shane Wilson. They say the recently opened mill will produce products that are in strong demand in the Australian housing market.

Everyone loves a comeback story and the puffing smokestack on MacDonald Rd, Matawhero, signals an exciting one for Gisborne.

The old Juken Nissho sawmill is back up and running under the new name of Millari Mill after being bought by Australian company True Blue Timber in February this year.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save