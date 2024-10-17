Showgrounds Park has come alive for the Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show. Poverty Bay A&P Association president Simon Bousfield and association general manager Lana Davy say it's set to be an outstanding event. Photo / Murray Robertson
Gisborne’s Showgrounds Park has come alive in all its vibrancy and colour for the annual town and country get-together – the Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show.
Friday and Saturday are the big days for one of Gisborne’s social events of the year and Poverty Bay A&P Association president Simon Bousfield and general manager Lana Davy say it will be one to remember.
“We’re hoping for record numbers through the gates this year, and given how good it looks out here, that’s definitely achievable,” Bousfield told the Gisborne Herald today.
“We have some new attractions this year and everything else that showgoers like to see and experience.
“We are certainly very happy with how it’s all come together.
“It’s definitely been a big job but the association are an incredible bunch of people. We are confident we’ve ticked all the boxes and that we can put on a great Show for our place and for our people.”
*****************************
NZ debut for ‘magic carpet’ ride
Sideshow Alley fans have the chance to take a ride on a “magic carpet” at this year’s Show as Mahon Amusement’s newest ride – Ali Baba – makes its New Zealand debut.
“It travels through 360 degrees, reaching a height of 20 metres into the air,” CJ Mahon of Mahon Amusements said.
“Ali Baba’s like riding on a magic carpet; like in the Arabian Nights.”
The ride was manufactured in the United Kingdom.
The Mahon team have been busy this week putting the sideshow component together.
Five more finalists in the Tux sheepdog trials were found on Thursday, bringing the total to 10 so far for Friday’s final.
From Wednesday’s runs the top five in order were Henry Hindmarsh and Spot from Tolaga with a score of 97.5 points out of 100; Merv Utting and Queen from Waimata, 96; Bob Bryson and O’Shea from Patutahi, 95.5; Henry Gaddum and Lynn from Matawai, 95.25; and Allen Irwin and Slug from Te Karaka, 95.
The top five on Thursday were Bernard Arends and Tarn from Dannevirke, 96; Barney Strong and Trivie from Waikato, 95; Guy Thompson and Jim from Ngatapa, 94.5; Phil Cook and Jack from Rere, 93; and Bob Bruce and Susan from Hawke’s Bay, 92.5.
The top maiden competitor was Bradley Anderson and Jess from Patutahi on 87.25.