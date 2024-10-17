“We recommend that people coming here take the time to have a good look around because there’s so much on offer.”

Bousfield paid tribute to the work done by the new general manager in her first Show.

“Lana’s done a great job.”

Davy said she was “privileged to be part of it”.

“It’s definitely been a big job but the association are an incredible bunch of people. We are confident we’ve ticked all the boxes and that we can put on a great Show for our place and for our people.”

NZ debut for ‘magic carpet’ ride

Sideshow Alley fans have the chance to take a ride on a “magic carpet” at this year’s Show as Mahon Amusement’s newest ride – Ali Baba – makes its New Zealand debut.

Sideshow Alley is ready to roll out the fun and one of the features this year is the new Ali Baba ride, available for the first time in New Zealand after being imported from the UK. CJ Mahon is pictured next to the thrill ride. Photo / Murray Robertson

“It travels through 360 degrees, reaching a height of 20 metres into the air,” CJ Mahon of Mahon Amusements said.

“Ali Baba’s like riding on a magic carpet; like in the Arabian Nights.”

The ride was manufactured in the United Kingdom.

The Mahon team have been busy this week putting the sideshow component together.

“We’ll be all set to go,” Mahon said.

Last hurrah for Home Industries head steward

The Home Industries will open its doors this morning to showcase around 1700 entries in the enormous range of classes.

The Home Industries in the Event Centre showcases 1700 pieces of art and craft. Outgoing head steward Amanda Mathers (left) and incoming head steward Michell Krawczyk are rapt with how it looks. Photo / Murray Robertson

“It’s my last year as head steward after 13 years in the role and I’m very happy with what we will have to show the public this year,” outgoing head steward Amanda Mathers said.

“It’s a great line-up of variety, craftsmanship and colour.”

Incoming head steward Michell Krawczyk has been learning the ropes.

Defending champs send warning in Steak of Station

The popular Silver Fern Farms Steak of Station competition, which is back at the Show this year, culminates in the crucial taste testing at around 11am on Friday.

The top eight were announced Thursday.

Simon and Louise Hyland, from Taaheke Station, led the competition going into the taste component after the on-the-hoof and on-the-hook judging.

“The defending champions have shown their class yet again. The big question now is will the proof be in the pudding when it comes to the tasting,” SFF regional livestock manager Paul Kirkpatrick said.

The tastiest steaks will be decided on Friday as the Steak of Station competition makes a comeback. Defending champs Taaheke Station were top qualifiers. Taaheke's Simon Hyland is pictured receiving the champion's prizes from Silver Fern Farms' Paul Kirkpatrick the last time it was run.

“All points of the top eight are cleared back to zero and the best-tasting steak, as judged by our tasting panel, will be this year’s champion.”

The tasting panel features Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay, along with a representative of each of the top eight entrants.

“The tasting judges will not know whose steak is whose while tasting, so it will be interesting,” Kirkpatrick said.

“Commiserations to the 20 entrants that did not make the cut. Unfortunately, our taste testers’ taste buds can only handle sampling so many steaks, so we had to draw the line somewhere.

“It was a very tough decision when some only missed by less than a point.”

Ten finalists and counting in sheepdog trials

Five more finalists in the Tux sheepdog trials were found on Thursday, bringing the total to 10 so far for Friday’s final.

From Wednesday’s runs the top five in order were Henry Hindmarsh and Spot from Tolaga with a score of 97.5 points out of 100; Merv Utting and Queen from Waimata, 96; Bob Bryson and O’Shea from Patutahi, 95.5; Henry Gaddum and Lynn from Matawai, 95.25; and Allen Irwin and Slug from Te Karaka, 95.

The top five on Thursday were Bernard Arends and Tarn from Dannevirke, 96; Barney Strong and Trivie from Waikato, 95; Guy Thompson and Jim from Ngatapa, 94.5; Phil Cook and Jack from Rere, 93; and Bob Bruce and Susan from Hawke’s Bay, 92.5.

The top maiden competitor was Bradley Anderson and Jess from Patutahi on 87.25.





Day 2 of the sheepdog trials saw some good runs and another top five for Saturday morning's run-off to decide the title. King Country's Robyn Stephens and Libby are pictured in action. Photo / Murray Robertson

Five more finalists will be found today.

Great showjumping start for Kershaw family

The ever-popular showjumping classes started Thursday and continue today.

Highlights for Gisborne riders on day one included the efforts of Cindy Kershaw in the main ring, where she won two classes.

Her daughter Rose also won two classes in the junior ring.











