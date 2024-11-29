“The sales are jumping up considerably in three markets of Germany, Australia and New Zealand and soon to be a fourth market, which is the UK.”
The current revenue trajectory, along with new product offerings in key markets, had given the company confidence in its business plan and it was forecasting revenue of more than $3m by the end of the 2025 financial year.
“That’s how much effect bringing a product to the market in NZ and Australia has increased the demand and sales.”
Naske said monthly sales in NZ and Australia would be the biggest yet and sales were tracking up.
Rua Bioscience also had a strong demand for its product in Germany, through its partnership with Nimbus Health.
“It has taken us this long to set up the pipelines to get the sales going and we are just getting going and about to hit the straight but we need gas in the tank, the gas in this case being money,” Naske said.
In 2020, Rua Bioscience became the first company founded by a Māori community to be listed on the NZ Stock Exchange.
It debuted at 70c a share and the current stock price is around 3c.
As part of its capital raise, Rua Bioscience held roadshows across Tairāwhiti, nationwide and online to tell shareholders and others what the company is doing.
The first was at its cultivation site Mangaoporo in Ruatōria, an outdoor production and research space.
“Everyone loves seeing what is behind the fence and behind the doors. You get more questions when people are physically engaging.”
Naske said Rua Bioscience’s point of difference was its connection to tangata whenua and the dreams and aspirations of those on the East Coast who wanted to see jobs, profits and benefits from the company.
“No other NZX-listed company is driving up and down the East Coast doing what we do.”
Nearly all medicinal cannabis products and CBD oils are considered unapproved medicines by Medsafe, which means only someone registered with the Medical Council of New Zealand as a practitioner of medicine can obtain them for their patients and prescribe them.