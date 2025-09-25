“Both Charli and Celia Willoughby will be ones to watch. Celia will be out to better her NZ record in the line throw event with Bella Barclay.

Midway's Celia Willoughby (pictured) will be among the contenders for medals at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Photo / Keepa Digital

“Charli has been showing serious speed during training and will be gunning for titles across most events.

“Our men’s team with Chris Dawson, Tyron Evans, Jack Lepper and Yahni Brown will be strong in all the relays and will be looking to win the 4 x 25 manikin carry title for the third year in a row,” Gavin said.

Midway will also have strong U19 mix teams, with Taylor Newman, Ella Sutton, Emily Petro, Yahni Brown and Max Philips on hand to use.

“All have been training well in the lead-up.”

Riversun Wainui will have 17 athletes involved.

“Amazing growth in the junior team from seven last year,” said Wainui head coach Dion Williams.

“No seniors yet, but after success at the Eastern region championships, we may get some keen next year.

“In our junior team individually Brooke and Lyv Williams are training very well.

“Brooke had a clean sweep of event wins last year and she is ready to light it up again this year, with her eyes on breaking records.”

Williams said Ruby Martin, Sophie Searle and Xavier Booker were likewise setting cracking times in their favoured fins events.

“They could medal if things go well.

“Lucas Wang and April Lyn are some of NZ’s fastest 12-year-old swimmers. Both got multiple wins at the recent Aims Games festival.

“The success of the team last year has meant kids want to be part of our team.

“Our team events are bolstered by great kids like Flynn Teutenberg, Couper Reid, Aaron Zhang, Natalie and Hannah Hudson, Flora Chen, and youngsters Eva Summerlee, Jacob Gibson and Nick Wang.

“All add value to our teams and after training so well over the last few months will do great individually as well.”

Williams said their team was motivated to do well but lived by three rules – try hard, have fun and make three new friends during the carnival.

Kaiaponi Farm Waikanae will have five involved in the championships: Max Latu, Freya Donnell, Emily Latu, Tylar Dear and Emmie Fitzharris Stevens.

“After weeks of preparation and hard mahi, the Waikanae team is absolutely buzzing to get stuck into some racing,” said club manager Clara Wilson.

“It’s the second trip to this awesome event for Tylar and Emmie, they both did really well last year and came home with medals.

“It’s the first crack for Freya, Emily and our senior athlete, Max, who all had a really good run at the recent Eastern champs held here in Gisborne.”

The three-day event runs from today to Sunday at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre.

“These championships demonstrate the vital link between lifesaving sport and real-life rescue readiness,” SLSNZ said.

“Athletes from across New Zealand will compete in events that mirror the skills needed to save lives on our beaches.”

This year’s event has attracted 558 entries from 32 New Zealand clubs and two Australian clubs (the New South Wales state team and the Australian Life Saving team).