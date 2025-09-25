Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Gisborne Herald

Medal hunt on for Gisborne athletes at NZ pool rescue champs

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

More than 40 surf athletes from Gisborne will be in the hunt for medals at the national pool rescue titles this weekend in Auckland, and medal hopes are high. Photo / Supplied

More than 40 surf athletes from Gisborne will be in the hunt for medals at the national pool rescue titles this weekend in Auckland, and medal hopes are high. Photo / Supplied

Some of the world’s fastest lifesaving athletes will compete in Auckland this weekend in the Aon SLSNZ Pool Rescue Championships, and Gisborne will be well represented.

More than 40 lifeguards from the three Gisborne clubs will be in action.

Dawson Building Midway has the biggest team of 21.

“We have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save