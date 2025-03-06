Two years ago, she stepped up to lead workouts when a previous fitness programme ended. With basic equipment sourced through local funding and sheer enthusiasm, Shaw rallied the community to stay active and the 15-strong group thrived.

After winter 2024, Shaw suggested entering the Fittest Mum competition as a way to stay motivated. Bordet and Tomlinson agreed, unaware Shaw had bigger plans – to push them hard enough to qualify for the nationals.

The sessions laid down online were intense and the women had to make time beyond their normal fitness class to complete them.

When specific equipment was required, the trio made the 70-kilometre drive to Gisborne, where Chur Kaha gym welcomed them with open arms.

The moment they qualified in October 2024 was one of mixed emotions.

Shaw and Bordet were excited, but not Tomlinson.

“I wasn’t happy,” she says with mock frustration.

“That wasn’t my intention. I did this just to support the others.”

But with her name on the list, she committed fully.

The summer was filled with sweat and support. Bordet, dragging her two daughters on bike rides, trained and then completed her first half-marathon.

Tomlinson, who has lost 30kg in her fitness journey, increased her walking, stationary rowing and cycling.

Their children have been ambiguous in their support.

Tomlinson’s 12-year-old daughter bubbles with excitement and reminds her daily how close the competition is.

Shaw’s 9-year-old son is bewildered by his mother’s red face after workouts.

“Why don’t you just come for a hunt with me instead?” he asks.

In a difficult yet strategic decision, the mums have chosen to compete in Rotorua without their families in order to reduce costs and concentrate solely on their performance.

This is just for us, they say.

“No distractions. No one yelling, ‘Mum, where’s the sunscreen?’”

Hayley Redpath is a freelance writer and comms company owner from Matawai.