“It feels bloody good to have won it, having finished third last time it was held,” he said.
“We weren’t expecting to win the top prize but we managed to pull it off. It’s been a great year for growing great cattle.”
Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay was one of the judges who got to savour the juicy finalists.
“Overall it was very difficult to choose,” he said. “It goes to show the high quality of the meat produced in Tairāwhiti. It makes it easier in my job as Trade Minister to open those trade doors overseas when our farmers are sending such high-quality product off the farm.
“I liked the steaks a lot and probably ate more than my fair share of the winning one to make sure I was right.
“The winner was one of the best steaks I’ve had for a long time.”
Seven locals are among the top 15 finalists in the Tux sheep dog trials at the show.
Tairāwhiti’s finalists are Henry Hindmarsh and Spot from Tolaga Bay, Merv Utting and Queen from Waimata, Bob Bryson and O’Shea from Patutahi, Henry Gaddum and Lynn from Matawai, Allen Irwin and Slug from Te Karaka, Guy Thompson and Jim from Ngatapa and Phil Cook and Jack from Rere.
The main open final will start at 9am on Saturday, and the three maiden competitors will go head-to-head in their final from 8am.
“We anticipate it will take about two hours to reach a result in the open final,” said head steward Allen Irwin.