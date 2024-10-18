The Mahon family, who run the sideshows, say it was one of the biggest Friday crowds they had seen at the Poverty Bay show.

Their newest ride - Ali Baba - was incredibly popular. Hundreds of predominantly young people queued for the thrill ride, which saw them soar 20 metres into the air.

Big crowds gathered around the showgrounds, including the trades area and ringside.





How high does the Ali Baba ride go? A long way into the sky, and the thrill for the riders was plain to see and hear. Photo / Murray Robertson

A&P Association president Simon Bousfield said they were “blown away” by the level of support the community showed and hoped it would continue on Saturday.

“If you’ve already been out here, come again, because there’s going to be whole lot more features for you to enjoy.”

*************************************************

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay was among the lucky judges tasked with savouring the eight tasty finalists in the Steak of Station competition and he clearly enjoyed the experience. Photo / Murray Robertson

Fairfield cattle wins Steak of Station title

A steak from a cattle beast from the Newman family’s Fairfield Station at Waipaoa won the Steak of Station competition.

Silver Farms regional livestock manager and event organiser Paul Kirkpatrick said the competition was one of the best yet.

Just four points separated the top eight finalists in the taste component of the popular event.

“The quality of the beef steaks presented was sensational, with plenty of marbling,” Kirkpatrick said.

Fairfield Station at Waipaoa won the Steak of Station competition at the show and station manager Tama Garnham (right) was thrilled. He is pictured receiving the winner's sash from Silver Fern Farms event organiser Paul Kirkpatrick. Photo / Murray Robertson

Fairfield manager Tama Garnham received the winner’s sash and other prizes.

“It feels bloody good to have won it, having finished third last time it was held,” he said.

“We weren’t expecting to win the top prize but we managed to pull it off. It’s been a great year for growing great cattle.”

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay was one of the judges who got to savour the juicy finalists.

“Overall it was very difficult to choose,” he said. “It goes to show the high quality of the meat produced in Tairāwhiti. It makes it easier in my job as Trade Minister to open those trade doors overseas when our farmers are sending such high-quality product off the farm.

“I liked the steaks a lot and probably ate more than my fair share of the winning one to make sure I was right.

“The winner was one of the best steaks I’ve had for a long time.”

***************************************************

Last year’s judge at the show's sheep dog trials, Wayne Faulkner of Whanganui, produced a tidy run when he and Moss went through their paces on Friday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Championship contenders sorted in dog trials

Seven locals are among the top 15 finalists in the Tux sheep dog trials at the show.

Tairāwhiti’s finalists are Henry Hindmarsh and Spot from Tolaga Bay, Merv Utting and Queen from Waimata, Bob Bryson and O’Shea from Patutahi, Henry Gaddum and Lynn from Matawai, Allen Irwin and Slug from Te Karaka, Guy Thompson and Jim from Ngatapa and Phil Cook and Jack from Rere.

The main open final will start at 9am on Saturday, and the three maiden competitors will go head-to-head in their final from 8am.

“We anticipate it will take about two hours to reach a result in the open final,” said head steward Allen Irwin.

“I think we can expect a great final. The quality of work has been very good over the past few days.”



















