Day 1 of Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club's Gisborne Hunting & Fishing Marlin and Tuna Hunt was a success and day 2 dawned bright.

One of the district’s major fishing tournaments - the Gisborne Hunting & Fishing Marlin and Tuna Hunt - got off to a strong start on Thursday with 50 boats hitting the water.

Anglers reeled in some solid catches, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

More than 300 anglers on 85 boats had entered as of Thursday and that number was expected to increase.

Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club president Roger Faber said a light southerly made things “a little bit lumpy” early on but conditions improved over the day.

“Most of the contestants stayed out there as long as they could.”