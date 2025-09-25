Advertisement
Māori ward hopeful embraces fresh challenge in run for Tairāwhiti seat

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Māori Ward Candidate Jackie Akuhata-Brown. Photo / Zita Campbell

Māori ward candidate Jackie Akuhata-Brown is unsure whether she will be elected to the council.

Nevertheless, she is enjoying overcoming the challenge of putting herself out there.

“It’s the first of everything,” Akuhata-Brown told Local Democracy Reporting, mentioning photos, interviews, candidacy events and public speaking.

“I’ve endeavoured to try and

